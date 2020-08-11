Earl Watson Reveals Damian Lillard Once Turned Down Offer to Join Superteam

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Damian Lillard signed a supermax deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, the only NBA team he has ever known, in July 2019.

According to a former teammate, he could have chased a ring with a superteam instead.

Earl Watson, who played for Portland during the 2013-14 campaign, said Lillard revealed the offer to him. He also tweeted that the Trail Blazers point guard said, "Big EJ, I want to stay in Portland, build it with my teammates & beat every mf super team."

That response is sure to resonate with Portland fans given Lillard's importance to the franchise. The Trail Blazers selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, and he has developed into one of the best perimeter playmakers in the league. He is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection.

As for Watson, he played 13 seasons in the NBA, from 2001-02 through 2013-14, for the Seattle SuperSonics, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Trail Blazers.

The only glaring omission from Lillard's resume at this point is a championship, and he clearly wants to beat a superteam instead of joining one.