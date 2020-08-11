Earl Watson Reveals Damian Lillard Once Turned Down Offer to Join Superteam

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles during the second half against the LA Clippers in an NBA basketball game Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

Damian Lillard signed a supermax deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, the only NBA team he has ever known, in July 2019.

According to a former teammate, he could have chased a ring with a superteam instead.

Earl Watson, who played for Portland during the 2013-14 campaign, said Lillard revealed the offer to him. He also tweeted that the Trail Blazers point guard said, "Big EJ, I want to stay in Portland, build it with my teammates & beat every mf super team."

That response is sure to resonate with Portland fans given Lillard's importance to the franchise. The Trail Blazers selected him with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, and he has developed into one of the best perimeter playmakers in the league. He is a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection.

As for Watson, he played 13 seasons in the NBA, from 2001-02 through 2013-14, for the Seattle SuperSonics, Memphis Grizzlies, Denver Nuggets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Utah Jazz and Trail Blazers. 

The only glaring omission from Lillard's resume at this point is a championship, and he clearly wants to beat a superteam instead of joining one.          

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    From court to concrete. We win together. Support The Social Change Fund with our new collection 🛒

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    B/R’s New ‘Take Action’ Collection

    B/R EMBRACE
    via B/R EMBRACE

    New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

    @Jonwass simmed the lottery results, and with the No. 1 overall pick the New York Knicks select... 📲

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft ✍️

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    Has Carmelo Truly Proven Critics Wrong with Blazers?

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Has Carmelo Truly Proven Critics Wrong with Blazers?

    James Herbert
    via CBSSports.com

    Lillard: Blazers Capable of Anything in Orlando

    Portland Trail Blazers logo
    Portland Trail Blazers

    Lillard: Blazers Capable of Anything in Orlando

    Adrian Bernecich
    via Blazer's Edge