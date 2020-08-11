Indians' Francisco Lindor on Clevinger, Plesac: 'This Is a Time to Be Selfless'

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorAugust 11, 2020

Cleveland Indians' Francisco Lindor (12) during a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The Indians won 4-2. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor said that now is the time for he and his teammates to be "selfless" following news Monday that the Tribe placed starting pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list after the pair left their team hotel in Chicago and went out last Saturday evening amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Zack Meisel of The Athletic provided Lindor's statement:

Per the Associated Press (via ESPN.com), Cleveland "implemented a code of conduct for players to follow on the road, forbidding them from socializing outside of team staff."

Plesac was sent home in a car service, but Cleveland was unaware of Clevinger's participation until after the team flew home from Chicago following a series with the White Sox. Both players are currently in quarantine.

       

