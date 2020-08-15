Ranking the Best Scorers in NBA Playoff History

0 of 10

BETH A. KEISER/Associated Press

Legends are made in the playoffs. Looking back through NBA history, some of the greatest players cemented a Hall of Fame legacy with their performance in the postseason.

And we're highlighting the best of that group.

While the order is subjective, the list considers playoff games, total points, scoring average and team performance.

For example, Karl Malone and Elgin Baylor both rank top-20 in career playoff points. But without an NBA title, it's fair to consider them prolific and not necessarily the best.

Additionally, it's inarguable Allen Iverson is one of the greatest scorers ever to play in the Association. However, his Philadelphia 76ers reached the Eastern Conference Finals (and NBA Finals) only once. Pure individual talent is not a factor, either.

The best scorers put up massive numbers and propelled their team to the NBA Finals and at least one championship.