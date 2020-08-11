Dolphins' Xavien Howard Placed on COVID-19 List

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins announced Tuesday they have placed veteran cornerback Xavien Howard on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The list is used for players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or had "close contact with an infected person or persons." Teams can't specify which is true for a player given the designation.

Howard was a Pro Bowler in 2018 despite missing four games. He tied for the NFL lead with seven interceptions.

He played just five games in 2019 as a knee injury landed him on injured reserve in October. He underwent knee surgery in December, and the Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list in July.

"He's been rehabbing really the entire summer," Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters about Howard last month. "He's making a lot of progress. He'll be back as soon as he can."

While Howard is tentatively slotted in as one of Miami's two starting cornerbacks, the team signed Byron Jones to a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March. The Dolphins also selected Auburn corner Noah Igbinoghene with the 30th overall pick in the 2020 draft.

The franchise opens the regular season Sept. 13 against the New England Patriots. Should Howard's availability be in doubt, Igbinoghene might have to slot into the starting spot alongside Jones.