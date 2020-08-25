Astros' George Springer Diagnosed with Contusion After X-Ray on Elbow Injury

Matt York/Associated Press

Houston Astros star George Springer suffered a left elbow contusion after being hit by a pitch in Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Springer exited the game after being hit by a pitch from Angels right-hander Jacob Barnes in the bottom of the sixth inning. He was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in the contest.

The 30-year-old is considered day-to-day.

Springer left the Astros' 5-4 defeat to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Aug. 6 with a wrist injury. Manager Dusty Baker initially indicated the issue appeared to be minor. He wound up being sidelined for four games.

Springer enjoyed a career year in 2019 despite being limited to 122 games. He finished with 39 home runs, 96 RBI and a .591 slugging percentage.

He has been unable to maintain that level of success to start this season, as he was hitting .200 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 23 appearances entering Monday.

The three-time All-Star's offensive prowess has rarely been in doubt, but his durability is another matter. He didn't miss a single game in 2016. In the five years since, he has yet to log more than 140 appearances.

Houston sits four games back of the first-place Oakland Athletics in the American League West. Even if the team doesn't win the division for a fourth straight season, playoff expansion has lowered the bar for entry into the postseason.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

An injury would be a setback for the Astros as they look to return to the World Series.