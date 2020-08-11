NBA Coaches Reportedly Asked Players Not to Fraternize with Postseason Rivals

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after defeating the Denver Nuggets 124-121 during an NBA basketball game Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, Pool)
Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Some NBA coaches have reportedly asked players to stop fraternizing with potential postseason opponents as the playoffs loom in the Disney bubble near Orlando, Florida.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the request has been "met with mixed reviews" from players. Since the league restarted late last month, players have bonded over common goals like social justice reform and hung out together simply because of proximity, which has fostered a friendlier atmosphere on the floor. 

"Man, I'm helping any brother I see on the floor," one player told Haynes.

           

