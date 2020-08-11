Donald Trump Would 'Love' to See NFL Season Unless Players Kneel During Anthem

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

When asked about the possibility of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in the 2020 season, President Donald Trump echoed similar statements he made about the NBA.

"They want to open and they want to open badly and they've been working with government," Trump said to Outkick the Coverage's Clay Travis about a potential NFL season (via TMZ Sports). "I would say this, If they don't stand for the national anthem, I hope they don't open. But, other than that I'd love to see them open and we're doing everything possible for getting them open."

Trump previously said it was "disgraceful" to see NBA players kneeling during the anthem after the league restarted the season in Orlando, Florida. The president added it led him to turning off NBA games.

