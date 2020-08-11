Donald Trump Would 'Love' to See NFL Season Unless Players Kneel During Anthem

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

President Donald Trump arrives for a news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

When asked about the possibility of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in the 2020 season, President Donald Trump echoed similar statements he made about the NBA.

"They want to open and they want to open badly and they've been working with government," Trump said to Outkick the Coverage's Clay Travis about a potential NFL season (via TMZ Sports). "I would say this, If they don't stand for the national anthem, I hope they don't open. But, other than that I'd love to see them open and we're doing everything possible for getting them open."

Trump previously said it was "disgraceful" to see NBA players kneeling during the anthem after the league restarted the season in Orlando, Florida. The president added it led him to turning off NBA games.

              

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Buy or Sell Training Camp Buzz? 👂

    The verdict on early headlines coming out of NFL camps

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Buy or Sell Training Camp Buzz? 👂

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Kamara Talks Future Saints Contract, Playing with Torn Knee Injury in 2019

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Kamara Talks Future Saints Contract, Playing with Torn Knee Injury in 2019

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    How Dolphins Failed Minkah

    Minkah Fitzpactrick explains to @TyDunne exactly what went wrong in Miami and why it’s all clicking in Pittsburgh 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    How Dolphins Failed Minkah

    Tyler Dunne
    via Bleacher Report

    Fantasy Football Risers 📈

    Latest players flying up Fantasy draft boards

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Fantasy Football Risers 📈

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report