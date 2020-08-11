Drew Brees' Trainer: Saints QB 'Took a Walk on the Wild Side' to Prep for Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 11, 2020

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

The COVID-19 pandemic forced New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees and his training staff to think outside the box to get him ready for the 2020 NFL season.

The Athletic's Jeff Duncan provided some of the details from Brees' personal trainer, Todd Durkin:

"He and longtime performance coach Tom House dug through Brees' garage to find sports equipment—surfboards, lacrosse sticks and tennis rackets—for workouts in the backyard of his Del Mar, California, home. Meanwhile, Brees conducted strength and conditioning work in Durkin's outdoor garage and the parking lot of his Scripps Ranch, California, gym."

House added that the group "took a walk on the wild side."

In order to limit the spread of the coronavirus, many state and local governments temporarily shuttered gyms. The NFL also closed all team facilities in the spring.

On Aug. 1, House shared a video of Brees training in his backyard:

Video Play Button
Training camps opened in late July, which allowed Brees and his colleagues to enjoy more traditional workouts. Teams will be permitted to stage practices with full pads starting Aug. 17 as well.

Brees will likely need to be in peak form right out of the gate since the Saints open the regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 13.

