Fantasy Football 2020: Predicting This Year's Biggest Breakout Running Backs

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Fantasy football managers who don't have a top-five pick want to find the next Austin Ekeler—a running back who exceeded expectations and ranked fourth among players at the position in points for the 2019 season.

In point-per-reception leagues, running backs generally take precedence over all the other positions because dual-threat assets can contribute as ball-carriers and pass-catchers. Last season, Ekeler didn't reach 600 rushing yards, but he caught 92 passes for 993 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ball-carriers with a defined role in the featured position have a high floor, but you can knock a pick out of the park with a player who's heavily involved in the passing game.

We're going to project seven breakout running backs who ranked outside the top 15 in scoring for PPR leagues last year. This list doesn't include rookies or veterans with previous standout campaigns. The latter would better fit in the bounce-back category.

These players have the potential to post their best numbers as top-10 fantasy running backs in 2020.