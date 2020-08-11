Raw Underground Week 2, Retribution Causes More Chaos and More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in what felt like months, the majority of the segments and matches on this week's WWE Raw were entertaining and provided a lot of storyline development for all of the big feuds heading into SummerSlam on August 23.

The show began with Seth Rollins and Dominik Mysterio signing the contract for their match at SummerSlam and the segment ended with The Monday Night Messiah beating his young rival with a kendo stick until his entire body was covered in bruises.

Apollo Crews and MVP continued their feud this week as they build toward their United States Championship rematch in two weeks.

We also saw more from the new Retribution group, Shayna Baszler put on the most dominant performance we have seen on Shane McMahon's Raw Underground yet, and Randy Orton officially ended his relationship with Ric Flair in the most brutal way imaginable.

Let's take a look at the biggest moments from this week's Raw.