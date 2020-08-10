Deandre Ayton Held Out of Suns' Starting Lineup After Missing COVID-19 Testing

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton has been cleared to play after initially being held out of Monday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

Ayton reportedly missed his coronavirus test Sunday and was unable to join the team until he received his results from Monday's test, per Charania. He was not in the lineup for the start of Monday's game.

However, the late clearance will allow him to rejoin the team as soon as he arrives to the arena.

