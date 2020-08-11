NBA Preview for Aug. 11: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Daily Fantasy Picks, Odds

Kim Klement/Associated Press

Nothing in the NBA bubble has been predictable—and that's a good thing.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns are the only undefeated team remaining, and players such as Michael Porter Jr. and T.J. Warren have put everyone in the league on notice with their surprising, stat sheet-filling performances.

Expectations were high for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans to make the playoffs, but it's already over for them after they were eliminated in a 122-113 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

The Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards have also been knocked out of the postseason.

Now, with the eight teams in the Eastern Conference set in stone, it's coming down to the wire for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Either the Suns, Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies or Portland Trail Blazers will make it in, and fans will be the beneficiaries of the elevated level of play from these four squads as they battle it out to nab that No. 8 seed.

Here's a quick look at Tuesday's schedule, odds and a few fantasy picks to consider.

Aug. 11 Schedule

Brooklyn Nets at Orlando Magic (-6.5), 1 p.m. ET

Houston Rockets (-4) at San Antonio Spurs, 2 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns (-8) at Philadelphia 76ers, 4:30 p.m. ET, ABC and ESPN+

Boston Celtics (-5) at Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. ET

Portland Trail Blazers (-1) at Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. ET, NBATV

New Orleans Pelicans (-1) at Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Bucks (-8.5) at Washington Wizards, 9 p.m. ET, NBATV

Odds courtesy of Vegas Insider. Non-national broadcasts can be streamed on NBA League Pass.

Daily Fantasy Picks

Devin Booker, SG, Phoenix Suns ($8,100 FanDuel; $8,800 DraftKings)

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Booker has operated in virtual anonymity all season with the Phoenix Suns, putting up superstar numbers for a losing team.

In the bubble, though, the 23-year-old has helped his team run off six straight wins while averaging an eye-popping 30.3 points per game.

No one gave the Suns a chance when they got the invite to Orlando, Florida, but Booker has his team in prime position for the play-in tournament and from there, it's anyone's ball game.

Per ESPN's Dave McMenamin, he said:



"It's been fun. We've been playing really good basketball. We've been having fun on and off the court with each other. We're becoming closer. We're learning each other. And we're communicating with each other.

"So, we're taking it one game at a time. That's been our mindset since we got here and we're sticking with that. So, it's been a competitive environment, a focused environment since we got down here. So we're trying to maintain that, keep that going and finish this thing out strong."

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid won't be on the court Tuesday night due to injuries, so Phoenix should win without breaking a sweat, and Booker will more than likely put up at least 30 before his night is done.

Damian Lillard, PG, Portland Trail Blazers ($9,900 FanDuel; $9,800 DraftKings)

Damian Lillard was already motivated to get his Trail Blazers to the No. 8 seed, but it looks like the Los Angeles Clippers may have poked the bear with their derisive comments during and after their 122-117 win Saturday night.

Right away, the 30-year-old went out and shook off that loss with a 51-point effort in a win against the Philadelphia 76ers.

"After the game, I was irritated with myself," Lillard told ESPN's Tim Bontemps. "I was frustrated. But it is what it is. I talked with one of my best friends, and he was like, 'This happened for a reason. You've had a lot of big moments, and you usually come out on top. ... You've got to expect there to be some type of balance. You've got to expect that sometimes you're going to have to respond to some type of adversity.'

"I had a chance to get back on the court today, so I moved from it."

Portland came within a half game of the Memphis Grizzlies for the final spot in the Western Conference playoff race, so look for Lillard to come out strong in Tuesday night's matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.

In the bubble, the five-time All Star is averaging 33 points, 4.3 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game.

The Blazers go as Lillard goes, so look for him to establish himself early and fill up the stat sheet.

Russell Westbrook, PG, Houston Rockets ($9,400 FanDuel; $9,300 DraftKings)

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook is akin to a stick of dynamite that explodes every time he steps on the court.

The 31-year-old has been lying in wait for two games with a bruised right quad, so he's primed to blow up all over the Spurs. That's especially true since James Harden will sit out to rest before the first of their back-to-backs.

The last time the 2017 MVP played, he was held to 15 points on 5-of-16 shooting from the field in a 110-102 loss to the Blazers.

Westbrook put up 31 points in the two games prior to the egg he laid against Portland, so it stands to reason that he will be looking to regain his mojo on Tuesday night.

This isn't a must-win game for the Houston Rockets, but that means nothing to the nine-time All Star, who plays hard all the time.

Compound that with the fact that his usage rate skyrockets with Harden off the floor, and it's a safe bet he'll put up some serious numbers.

In his first season with Houston, Westbrook is averaging 27.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

