Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown, NXT and AEW Dynamite for Week of August 10

Credit: WWE.com

As WWE SummerSlam weekend draws near, several of the stars in positions to make headlines at the show figure to have momentous weeks.

Randy Orton battles Kevin Owens in singles competition Monday on Raw, but might it be an interaction he has outside the confines of the ring bell that helps shape his journey to the summertime spectacular on August 23.

NXT champion Keith Lee and the enigmatic Karrion Kross have been on a collision course for the past month. Is this the week they come to blows, escalating their rivalry and setting them up for a showdown at TakeOver XXX?

Find out the answers to those questions and more, including Scorpio Sky's latest shot at championship glory over on Dynamite, with these predictions for this week in WWE and All Elite Wrestling TV.