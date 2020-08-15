Ranking the Top 7 NFL Teams Most Likely to Surprise Everyone in 2020

0 of 7

D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press

Most of the time, these teams sneak up on us. Before we're ready to acknowledge that a dark horse has become a legitimate contender, that club's resume often speaks for itself.

Despite their 8-3 record, the Buffalo Bills went into last year's Thanksgiving Day game with question marks. Who had they beaten? Can quarterback Josh Allen sustain his style of play? Does this squad have enough star power?

Critics took note of Buffalo's pivotal 26-15 victory over the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Although the Bills lost three of their next four games, they had done enough to put themselves in position for a postseason berth, going from 6-10 to 10-6 in one year.

Super Bowl projections seemed lofty for the San Francisco 49ers following a 4-12 campaign, but quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's return and a revamped defense played huge factors in their rise from the bottom of the standings to a top seed.

Which clubs will exceed expectations in 2020?

We've listed and ranked seven teams that finished with non-winning records last season and have odds that favor them missing the playoffs, per Caesars Casino and Sportsbook.

The low odds illustrate why these clubs fall into the surprise contender category, while the ranking order gives the probability of clinching a playoff berth based on offseason roster moves, recent production, coaching impact and competition within the division or conference.