Report: Cleveland's Zach Plesac Sent Home for Violating MLB's COVID-19 Protocols

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Zach Plesac delivers in the first inning in a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland sent starting pitcher Zach Plesac home after he violated Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ken Rosenthal and Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

Per that report, Plesac "upset teammates and club officials by going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night."

                        

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

