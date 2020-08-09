Report: Cleveland's Zach Plesac Sent Home for Violating MLB's COVID-19 Protocols

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland sent starting pitcher Zach Plesac home after he violated Major League Baseball's health and safety protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Ken Rosenthal and Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

Per that report, Plesac "upset teammates and club officials by going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.