A'Shawn Robinson to Return to Rams 'At Some Point This Season,' Says Sean McVay

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Detroit Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) celebrates a defensive stop against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't expecting veteran defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to miss the entire 2020 season after the team placed him on the active/non-football injury list.

McVay told reporters Sunday the belief is that Robinson will return "at some point this season." The Los Angeles Daily News' Kevin Modesti provided further context to McVay's comments:

Robinson is approaching his first season with the Rams after signing a two-year, $17 million contract. A second-round draft pick in 2016, he spent the past four years with the Detroit Lions, collecting five sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 58 appearances.

Based on what McVay said, the Associated Press' Greg Beacham speculated Robinson might miss some game time. The Rams open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the draft and the biggest moves in free agency, Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva projected Robinson to start next to Aaron Donald on the interior of Los Angeles' defensive line. His absence would obviously create a void along the line.

Should Robinson miss Los Angeles' Week 1 curtain-raiser, Sebastian Joseph-Day would likely slot back in to the nose tackle position. Joseph-Day had 37 total tackles and two sacks while appearing in every game for the team in 2019.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Bengals Hosting Mike Daniels

    Cincy expected to sign former Pro Bowl DT Mike Daniels after a visit today (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bengals Hosting Mike Daniels

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Refs Unveil Safety Protections, Opt-Out Program

    Officials to receive $30K stipend, guaranteed job in 2021 if they opt out this season

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Refs Unveil Safety Protections, Opt-Out Program

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Rams Testing ‘Whose House?’ Chant at SoFi Stadium

    Los Angeles Rams logo
    Los Angeles Rams

    Rams Testing ‘Whose House?’ Chant at SoFi Stadium

    Cameron DaSilva
    via Rams Wire

    NFL Teams Ready to Take a Huge Leap in 2020

    Which squads can make the big jump this year?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams Ready to Take a Huge Leap in 2020

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report