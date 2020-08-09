A'Shawn Robinson to Return to Rams 'At Some Point This Season,' Says Sean McVay

A'Shawn Robinson to Return to Rams 'At Some Point This Season,' Says Sean McVayAugust 9, 2020
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't expecting veteran defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to miss the entire 2020 season after the team placed him on the active/non-football injury list.
McVay told reporters Sunday the belief is that Robinson will return "at some point this season." The Los Angeles Daily News' Kevin Modesti provided further context to McVay's comments:
Sean McVay wouldn't describe A'Shawn Robinson's medical issue, but said it popped up in a pre-training-camp exam and holding him out is precautionary. McVay said linebacker Terrell Lewis is back at the #Rams' facility, asymptomatic though not yet off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.
Robinson is approaching his first season with the Rams after signing a two-year, $17 million contract. A second-round draft pick in 2016, he spent the past four years with the Detroit Lions, collecting five sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 58 appearances.
Based on what McVay said, the Associated Press' Greg Beacham speculated Robinson might miss some game time. The Rams open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson is on the active/NFI list. He can stay there until the final roster cutdown. He'd have to move to the reserve/NFI list if he's not ready, which means he would miss the first 6 weeks of the season. Sean McVay made it sound likely Robinson will miss games.
Following the draft and the biggest moves in free agency, Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva projected Robinson to start next to Aaron Donald on the interior of Los Angeles' defensive line. His absence would obviously create a void along the line.
Should Robinson miss Los Angeles' Week 1 curtain-raiser, Sebastian Joseph-Day would likely slot back in to the nose tackle position. Joseph-Day had 37 total tackles and two sacks while appearing in every game for the team in 2019.
