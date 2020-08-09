A'Shawn Robinson to Return to Rams 'At Some Point This Season,' Says Sean McVay

Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay isn't expecting veteran defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson to miss the entire 2020 season after the team placed him on the active/non-football injury list.

McVay told reporters Sunday the belief is that Robinson will return "at some point this season." The Los Angeles Daily News' Kevin Modesti provided further context to McVay's comments:

Robinson is approaching his first season with the Rams after signing a two-year, $17 million contract. A second-round draft pick in 2016, he spent the past four years with the Detroit Lions, collecting five sacks and 16 tackles for loss in 58 appearances.

Based on what McVay said, the Associated Press' Greg Beacham speculated Robinson might miss some game time. The Rams open the regular season on Sept. 13 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Following the draft and the biggest moves in free agency, Rams Wire's Cameron DaSilva projected Robinson to start next to Aaron Donald on the interior of Los Angeles' defensive line. His absence would obviously create a void along the line.

Should Robinson miss Los Angeles' Week 1 curtain-raiser, Sebastian Joseph-Day would likely slot back in to the nose tackle position. Joseph-Day had 37 total tackles and two sacks while appearing in every game for the team in 2019.