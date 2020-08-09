Fantasy Football 2020: Top Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League Names

Fantasy Football 2020: Top Sleepers, Funny Team Names and League NamesAugust 9, 2020
As we inch slowly toward the start of the 2020 NFL season, fantasy football enthusiasts are busy preparing for fantasy-draft season. This involves targeting the usual suspects at the top of fantasy drafts—the Christian McCaffreys and Ezekiel Elliotts of the football world—searching for sleepers and deciding on the best team names to represent their virtual squads.
Here, managers will find a quick-reference guide to help with each of these aspects of fantasy drafting, along with some potential league names for those starting out from scratch.
We'll kick things off with a look at the top 50 players for points-per-reception (PPR) scoring formats.
Fantasy Top 50
1. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3. Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
4. Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
5. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
6. Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
7. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
8. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
9. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
10. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
11. Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
13. Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
14. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
15. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
16. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
17. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
18. George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
19. Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
21. Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
22. Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
23. DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
24. Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
25. Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
26. Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
27. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
28. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
29. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
30. Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
31. Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
32. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
33. DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
34. A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
35. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36. Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
37. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
38. Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
39. Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
40. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
41. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
42. DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
43. Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
44. Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
45. Todd Gurley, RB, Atlanta Falcons
46. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
47. Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
48. Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
49. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
50. David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
Top Sleepers to Target
Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
When a team has a future Hall of Famer at quarterback, it will typically yield more than one viable fantasy option at the wide receiver position. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, however, only has Davante Adams as a reliable and proven option.
However, fellow receiver Allen Lazard could potentially emerge as another reliable target and a relevant factor in fantasy. A lot will depend on his training-camp battle for the No. 2 wideout position—which will also include Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Jake Kumerow among others.
Lazard finished second to Adams among Green Bay receivers with 477 yards last season, while Valdes-Scantling was second in starts with 10. Free-agent acquisition Devin Funchess was expected to be part of this competition, but he decided to opt out for 2020.
Following Packers camp will be the key to identifying the legitimate sleeper out of this group, though Lazard's rise late in 2019 should give him the inside track. With an average draft position (ADP) of just 184—according to FantasyPros—Lazard could be a tremendous late-round steal.
Will Fuller, WR, Houston Texans
With DeAndre Hopkins now in Arizona, the Houston Texans are going to have to identify a new No. 1 receiver. Their options include offseason additions Branin Cooks and Randall Cobb. However, returning wideout Will Fuller shouldn't be counted out.
Fuller is the only one of these three who has established chemistry with quarterback Deshaun Watson. In 11 games last season, Fuller racked up 670 yards and three touchdowns.
Now, availability could be an issue with Fuller, as he has not yet completed a full 16-game campaign. However, he is entering the season healthy and ready to roll.
"He looks as good as he’s ever looked and that makes us happy," head coach Bill O'Brien said, per Austin Nivison of 247Sports
Prorated over an entire season, Fuller's 2019 numbers would equal 71 receptions, 974 yards and four touchdowns. That's as Houston's No. 2 receiver, so he could easily top 1,000 yards if given the chance to be the No. 1 option.
With an ADP of 90, per FantasyPros, Fuller isn't likely to be a complete steal like Lazard could be, but he could still be a top-tier sleeper.
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is the only rookie back worth targeting extremely early in drafts, as he likely now has a clear path to the starting gig—Damien Williams opted out.
However, Los Angeles Rams rookie runner Cam Akers has solid sleeper value if he can beat out Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson for the starting job. Akers at least showed in college that he can handle a heavy workload.
In 2019, Akers carried the ball 231 times for 1,144 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 30 passes for 225 yards and four more scores.
Brown has just 197 carries in five NFL seasons, while Henderson saw just 39 carries as a rookie last year.
With an ADP of 68, according to FantasyPros, Akers is a potential sleeper who will have to be targeted in the middle rounds but who can still provide immense value there.
Other top sleepers to watch include:
- Jordan Howard, RB, Miami Dolphins
- Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
- Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Ras
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints
- Chris Herndon IV, TE, New York Jets
Funny Fantasy Team Names, 2020 Edition
- What's Up, Mahomes
- You Mad, Burrow?
- Baskin Dobbins
- Barkley Up the Wrong Tree
- Judge Jeudy
- Golden Tate Warriors
- Hot Chubb Time Machine
- Baby Got Dak
- Hooked on a Thielen
- Vaughn With the Win
- Dak to the Future
- Game of Jones
- 3rd Down for Watt
- Aaron It Out
- Roethlisbergers With Cheese
- Tua Legit to Quit
- Deshaun of the Dead
- Tompa Bay
- The Gronkaneers
- Zeke and Destroy
- Dalvin and the Chipmonks
- Country Road, Take Mahomes
League Names
- The Motley Crew
- Weekend Warriors
- The Dirty Dozen
- The Greatest Show on Paper
- Average Joes
- Win or Go Home
- Un-Prime Time
- Monday Morning Hangover
- The League of Ordinary Gentlemen
- All in the Family
- The No Fun League
Report: NFL Could Play Saturdays If CFB Cancels Season