Devin Booker Responds to Draymond Green Saying He Needs to Leave Suns

Draymond Green doesn't think Devin Booker's future is in Phoenix. With the Suns 5-0 in the bubble, Booker says the Suns' success points to a bright future.

"I feel like that's important for this organization, for the fans that have stuck by us for this long and still do so," Booker said, per Nick Friedell of ESPN. "Since I've been in Phoenix, we haven't had the win success that we had, but the support's been there. And this is what we owe to the fans, we owe to the organization. It's been a long time for us and I think this bubble opportunity was big for us, and we're taking advantage of it."

In a Friday appearance on Inside the NBA, Green advocated for Booker to force his way out of Phoenix.

“It's great to see Book playing well and Phoenix playing well, but get my man out of Phoenix," Green said. "It's not good for him, it's not good for his career. Sorry Chuck, but they've gotta get Book out of Phoenix. I need my man to go somewhere that he can play great basketball all of the time and win, because he's that kind of player.”

When Ernie Johnson asked if Green was tampering, he responded by saying "maybe." The NBA does not fine players for commenting on other players under contract, though it is frowned upon. Booker has four more seasons remaining on his $158.3 million extension, so the overwhelming odds are he won't be able to leave Phoenix for at least two or three more seasons.

The Suns are one of only a few teams that will have significant cap space this summer, though they could use it to retain Dario Saric and Aron Baynes. Regardless, they project as a borderline playoff team next season—provided they don't sell off any more budding stars to pay the light bill.