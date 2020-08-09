Dolphins, WR Chester Rogers Agree to 1-Year Contract After Hurns, Wilson Opt out

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 9, 2020

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Chester Rogers (80) is taken off the field after being injured during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Chester Rogers reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which comes days after Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

Rogers spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, recording 16 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

