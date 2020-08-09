Dolphins, WR Chester Rogers Agree to 1-Year Contract After Hurns, Wilson Opt out

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins and wide receiver Chester Rogers reportedly agreed to a one-year contract Sunday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news, which comes days after Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns.

Rogers spent his first four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, recording 16 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns in 2019.

