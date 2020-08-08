Cardinals Reportedly Won't Assemble as Team for 3-5 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon hands the ball over to manager Mike Shildt, left, after being pulled in the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
Jim Mone/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly won't be gathering as a team for three to five days in an effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak within the team. 

Mark Saxon of The Athletic reported that the team's upcoming series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, scheduled to start Monday, will likely be canceled. 

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Ex-MLB Player Says Anti-Semitism Rampant in Baseball

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ex-MLB Player Says Anti-Semitism Rampant in Baseball

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Prospect Rankings: Middle Infielders

    Counting down the top 50 SS and 2Bs

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Prospect Rankings: Middle Infielders

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report

    Winners and Losers of Week 2 📈📉

    Who shined and who stumbled in MLB's second week?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Winners and Losers of Week 2 📈📉

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB COVID-19 Testing Results

    League announces a positive test rate of 0.1% during the last week

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB COVID-19 Testing Results

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report