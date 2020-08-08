Cardinals Reportedly Won't Assemble as Team for 3-5 Days Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The St. Louis Cardinals reportedly won't be gathering as a team for three to five days in an effort to combat the COVID-19 outbreak within the team.

Mark Saxon of The Athletic reported that the team's upcoming series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, scheduled to start Monday, will likely be canceled.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

