Quick Takes: Alexa Bliss Helping the Fiend, Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy, More

Credit: WWE.com

Of the many things that have helped improve the overall quality of Friday Night SmackDown in recent weeks, The Fiend targeting Alexa Bliss has arguably been the most compelling storyline of them all.

Bray Wyatt's evil alter-ego has gone after Bliss in shocking fashion for two shows straight now, but the endgame of the angle remains unclear aside from The Fiend challenging Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam. There is a decent chance it culminates in Bliss becoming a part of Wyatt's act and that may the best thing that could happen to either one of them right now.

It will be interesting to see where WWE goes with them next, much like the Raw Underground concept that debuted on Monday night. It received mixed reviews from fans and is obviously the company's latest attempt to boost Raw's dwindling ratings, but whether it will work long-term is the main question.

In the meantime, fans have the heavily-touted rematch between Chris Jericho and Orange Cassidy to look forward to on next week's edition of Dynamite. It could very well go either way, especially coming off their excellent debate segment this past Wednesday that effectively built toward their upcoming encounter and featured Cassidy's strongest mic work to date.

Cassidy's critically-acclaimed promo and Matt Hardy's intriguing announcement were among the highlights of AEW Dynamite this week and will both be discussed in depth in this installment of Quick Takes. Other topics include NXT's latest "last chance" gimmick, Bliss' future with The Fiend, and more.