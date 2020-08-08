Report: Ex-Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn Arrested, Accused of Writing Bad Checks

Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was arrested at the Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant from Las Vegas for writing bad checks, according to Fox Sports radio host Andy Slater.

Attorney Ricky Patel told Slater, "This is a complete misunderstanding and we will clear this situation immediately."

Munnerlyn had boarded a flight to Cancun but was taken off the aircraft by authorities.

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Panthers (2009-13, 2017-18) and Minnesota Vikings (2014-16), registering 529 tackles, 12 interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 10 sacks.

He last played an NFL game for the Panthers in the 2018 season. The team cut him following that year.

He spent time with the Buffalo Bills last offseason but was released before playing a regular-season game.