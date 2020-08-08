Report: Ex-Panthers CB Captain Munnerlyn Arrested, Accused of Writing Bad Checks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 8, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2018, file photo, Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn appears before an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit. Cut by the Panthers in February, Munnerlyn has finally landed a job upon signing with the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Rey Del Rio, File)
Rey Del Rio/Associated Press

Former Carolina Panthers cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was arrested at the Miami International Airport on a fugitive warrant from Las Vegas for writing bad checks, according to Fox Sports radio host Andy Slater.

Attorney Ricky Patel told Slater, "This is a complete misunderstanding and we will clear this situation immediately." 

Munnerlyn had boarded a flight to Cancun but was taken off the aircraft by authorities. 

The 32-year-old spent 10 seasons in the NFL with the Panthers (2009-13, 2017-18) and Minnesota Vikings (2014-16), registering 529 tackles, 12 interceptions, six forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries and 10 sacks.  

He last played an NFL game for the Panthers in the 2018 season. The team cut him following that year. 

He spent time with the Buffalo Bills last offseason but was released before playing a regular-season game. 

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Derrius Guice Arrested, Cut from Team

    Washington RB released after he turned himself in Friday on domestic violence charges

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Derrius Guice Arrested, Cut from Team

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup

    📕 Pats won't change offense for Cam 😎 Burrow bringing 'swagger' to Cincy 👀 'Major changes' coming to Chargers O

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Rookies Who Could Blow Up at Camp 👀

    Which first-year pros will turn a massive training camp into regular season impact?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Rookies Who Could Blow Up at Camp 👀

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Cam Newton a 'Full Go' After Surgeries on Foot, Shoulder Injuries

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam Newton a 'Full Go' After Surgeries on Foot, Shoulder Injuries

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report