Fantasy Football 2020: Dynasty Stash Players You Need to Grab Now

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

For those fantasy football players who like to think about the sport through a long-term lens, dynasty fantasy leagues remain the best option.

While standard leagues with differing lineup and scoring options remain the juggernaut of the industry, dynasty and keeper leagues that span multiple seasons are fun alternatives that incorporate actual rookie drafts and long-term consequences of decisions.

One of the biggest differentiating factors from standard leagues is planning for seasons beyond the current one. Stashing players who don't help push for a league title this year but could boost a team to contention in subsequent seasons is a risky, albeit high-upside use of roster space.

Below, let's look at the best current stash options for 2020, meaning mostly rookies to grab and lock up on the roster behind starters in hopes of ramped-up production next year. These guys aren't guaranteed to see major playing time this season, but talent and circumstance hint at much bigger things in 2021 and beyond.