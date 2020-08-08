The Fiend, Strowman Set for SummerSlam Payoff and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

1 of 4

The Fiend will challenge Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, as we found out Friday night. The Monster Among Men, using a cell phone with the video quality of a 2000s Motorola, growled half of his words but somewhere within was his acceptance of a match with Bray Wyatt's haunting alter ego.

What left the greatest impression during said segment was not Strowman's...interesting...promo but, rather, Alexa Bliss' involvement.

Last week's show went off the air with The Fiend applying the mandible claw to Little Miss Bliss before fading into black. This week, she appeared in the ring with the Wyatt's more volatile personality but instead of appearing horrified as he approached for what appeared to be another mandible claw, she reached up and ran her hand over his face.

It could have been a diversionary tactic to save herself the agony of another attack, but do not count out the possibility that Bliss has developed sympathy or empathy for The Fiend ahead of SummerSlam. That Strowman openly said "I don't give a damn about Alexa," suggests the former Raw and SmackDown women's champion may be looking for revenge come August 23.

Might it be as Belle to Wyatt's Beast?

Whatever the case, you should read more into Bliss' seeming acceptance of The Fiend, and the psychological effect it had on him as he turned away, almost ashamed to accept her attention. Rarely does that sort of detail exist in an angle or segment like this without being revisited at some point in the very near future.