The Fiend, Strowman Set for SummerSlam Payoff and More WWE SmackDown Fallout

The Fiend, Strowman Set for SummerSlam Payoff and More WWE SmackDown FalloutAugust 8, 2020
WWE presented its best episode of SmackDown in months Friday night; a show that developed storylines, propelled existing ones forward and climaxed with the chaotic (and formal) introduction to the new faction, Retribution.
For the first time in months, it felt like the Fox network broadcast accomplished something, rather than continuing along for the sake of providing fans and TV execs a show for the sake of a show. The result was am engaging two hours with a few major talking points.
From fiendish ghouls to best friends-turned-better enemies and logical storytelling, these are the biggest takeaways from the August 7 episode.
The Fiend and Bray Wyatt to Settle Their Feud at SummerSlam; Alexa Bliss' Role
The Fiend will challenge Braun Strowman for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam, as we found out Friday night. The Monster Among Men, using a cell phone with the video quality of a 2000s Motorola, growled half of his words but somewhere within was his acceptance of a match with Bray Wyatt's haunting alter ego.
What left the greatest impression during said segment was not Strowman's...interesting...promo but, rather, Alexa Bliss' involvement.
Last week's show went off the air with The Fiend applying the mandible claw to Little Miss Bliss before fading into black. This week, she appeared in the ring with the Wyatt's more volatile personality but instead of appearing horrified as he approached for what appeared to be another mandible claw, she reached up and ran her hand over his face.
It could have been a diversionary tactic to save herself the agony of another attack, but do not count out the possibility that Bliss has developed sympathy or empathy for The Fiend ahead of SummerSlam. That Strowman openly said "I don't give a damn about Alexa," suggests the former Raw and SmackDown women's champion may be looking for revenge come August 23.
Might it be as Belle to Wyatt's Beast?
Whatever the case, you should read more into Bliss' seeming acceptance of The Fiend, and the psychological effect it had on him as he turned away, almost ashamed to accept her attention. Rarely does that sort of detail exist in an angle or segment like this without being revisited at some point in the very near future.
Retribution Is...Here
What we know about Retribution, the newest chaos-driven faction in WWE: it has a knack for destruction and there are definitely two women in the group.
We learned both of those things this week on SmackDown as the ski mask-clad attackers hit the ring, drove Michael Cole and Corey Graves to the dressing room, attacked Performance Center recruits and produced a chainsaw (among other implements) as they destroyed the ring and everything around it.
There are a lot of comparisons to draw to Nexus who, 10 summers ago, executed a similar invasion on WWE programming. The ringside destruction and targeting of any and everyone in their path was most reminiscent of Wade Barrett and Co.'s arrival.
We knew who those men were and, relatively speaking, the reasons for their anger and rage right out of the gate.
We do not know either of those things about this invading faction.
"Retribution" suggests they are avenging some sort of wrong, but what might that be?
Perceived professional shortcomings perpetrated by a political atmosphere? Wrongdoings by management at large? Are there specific Superstars that are on their list to attack?
The fact that an episode of SmackDown ended with fans genuinely intrigued and asking questions is an indication that the group's debut and the carnage that followed worked.
Even as some, like writer David Bixenspan, rightly question the optics of the ordeal.
Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville Heading Toward Intense Culmination of Feud
If you had predicted in January that Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville was going to become one of the longest-running, most intense and best-written feuds in WWE, you likely would have been laughed out of the room.
Here we are, some eight months after its start, and Rose and Deville are still embroiled in a feud that intensifies every single time they share the screen.
A week ago, Deville targeted Rose's beauty, seeking to strip away the one thing she was convinced Rose had to offer. Friday night, The Golden Goddess exploded back onto the scene, sporting a shorter hairdo and beating the everloving hell out of The Pride Fighter.
So intense was the brawl that Heavy Machinery, Miz, John Morrison and the referee had to separate them...and even then, it was not enough. Eventually, Otis ended up physically carrying Rose out of the ring to bring the battle to an end.
This was not a typical catfight by any means. It was a fist-throwing brawl between two competitors with a very real disdain for one another. It was intense, it was hard-hitting and it damn sure makes the audience want to see Rose and Deville settle their differences in a high-profile pay-per-view match.
Hopefully, such a match takes place on August 23 at SummerSlam because those two women, and all of their work to get the story to where it is now, have earned that spot.
SmackDown Makes Sense!
So often, WWE matches and storylines are written in a way that ensures a heel vs. babyface dynamic.
Friday night on SmackDown, we saw the creative team deviate from the normal, providing a logical storyline progression the likes of which WWE faithful are not necessarily conditioned to expect.
Sheamus was in the midst of a physical battle with Matt Riddle when Shorty G got involved on behalf of King Corbin, who has been involved in a rivalry with Riddle for weeks. The artist formerly known as Chad Gable's interference led to Sheamus losing the match via disqualification, something that infuriated The Celtic Warrior.
Not only did he level G with a Brogue Kick, he marched backstage and confronted Corbin about it.
See, at least to Sheamus, wins still matter and he was cost one by The King's plan for revenge. What came of it? A match between heel Sheamus and heel Corbin, but one that absolutely made sense within the context of the storyline.
Sheamus would beat Corbin thanks to Riddle and all was right with the world.
It remains to be seen if Sheamus will, like Jeff Hardy, be intertwined into the ongoing program, thus resulting in a multi-man match at SummerSlam. For what it was Friday, though, Sheamus' frustration with Corbin and match with the king was a nice change of pace that made sense and demonstrated a more complete form of storytelling.
The oft-maligned WWE Creative team should be applauded for it. And if they are, loudly enough, maybe we will see more circular storytelling in the future.
Fingers crossed, at least.