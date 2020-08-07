Stephen Curry Says He May Support Brother Seth by Joining Mavs' Virtual Fans

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry didn't receive an invite into the NBA's Walt Disney World bubble, but he may be there virtually by supporting his brother, Dallas Mavericks guard Seth Curry, during one of his games.

"During the playoffs, when they get to the first round, I might be in there and wear my Dallas uniform and make everybody go crazy," Curry told CNBC's Jabari Young.

The Mavs have clinched a playoff spot and will likely face the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round barring any seismic changes in the standings, per Basketball Reference's Playoff Probabilities Report. The postseason is scheduled to begin on Aug. 17.

A few notable names have found themselves on the NBA's virtual fans board during games, including Lil Wayne, ESPN NBA color commentator Mark Jackson and ex-NBA star big man Chris Bosh.

Curry may add his name to that list shortly in support of his younger brother, who has averaged 12.5 points on 49.7 percent shooting (45.0 percent from three-point range) this year.

Twenty-two teams are concluding the 2019-20 season, which was suspended for over four months because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The older Curry brother's Warriors were one of eight teams uninvited to the NBA's restart near Orlando, Florida because they were more than six games outside the playoff picture.

The three-time NBA champion and two-time NBA MVP may not be in Florida, but he can at least hope Seth's Mavs can pull off some upsets and make a deep playoff run.