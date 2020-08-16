Is It Inevitable Randy Orton Will Beat Drew McIntyre for WWE Championship?

0 of 3

Credit: WWE.com

Who is the most important star to Monday Night Raw? With Becky Lynch away for the foreseeable future, only two Superstars can claim that position: Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre.

Both The Viper and The Scottish Psychopath are on the top of their games and have only elevated their work this year despite the lack of audiences.

The two will clash at WWE SummerSlam on August 23 for the WWE Championship. One man will walk away as champion—and with it be crowned the de facto most important performer on the brand.

Whomever WWE commits to will likely run with the championship all the way to the first show with a full crowd in attendance. Deciding which star is best suited to guide WWE forward marks a vital point in company history.

It seems inevitable that Orton will win; WWE has always relied on The Viper. He is a 13-time world champion and has held every major title in the promotion. This was all before Orton hit his prime.

However, a case can still be made for McIntyre to continue running with the title. In a tumultuous era, the WWE champion has run with every opportunity. He has maximized each moment and proved why he deserves more.

Is Orton's victory a foregone conclusion? Maybe not, but it is a tricky situation to piece together.