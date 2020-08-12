WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 12

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

The August 12 edition of WWE NXT continued to point forward toward NXT TakeOver XXX. With the card starting to shape up, title contenders worked to build momentum.

Kushida and Cameron Grimes were set to battle in a triple threat match against a mysterious third opponent. Who would challenge these NXT veterans? Could anyone step up in a big enough way to become the new favorite in the ladder match at TakeOver?

Two potential favorites at TakeOver fought as Bronson Reed wanted to prove he was no fluke against Damian Priest. The Aus-zilla has a chip on his shoulder that is only growing, but could he possible topple The Archer of Infamy?

Karrion Kross wanted his own title shot against Keith Lee, and he was ready to take out anyone in his way. This week, he was willing to dominate Danny Burch. Would a victory over Burch solidify Kross' status as No. 1 contender, or could the British brawler pull off an unlikely upset?

Finally, Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae had to make sure their names remained in the spotlight, so they gave the NXT Universe an invitation to their home. No one knew what The Power Couple wanted to say after their latest devastating defeats.

It was a big night for the black-and-gold brand as always where the action would determine just how much stood out in the minds of fans worldwide.