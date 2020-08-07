Panthers' Russell Okung Reportedly Considering Retiring over COVID-19 Concerns

Panthers' Russell Okung Reportedly Considering Retiring over COVID-19 ConcernsAugust 7, 2020
Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung is reportedly considering retirement over health concerns related to COVID-19.
Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Okung seriously contemplated opting out of the 2020 season before Thursday's deadline, but the 31-year-old is instead evaluating the safety protocols the league has in place. He is slated to make $13 million in base salary this season, the final year of his contract.
The Panthers traded guard Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers for Okung in March. The two-time Pro Bowler missed 10 games in 2019 as a result of a pulmonary embolism.
It's possible, if not likely, Okung would have been eligible for the $350,000 stipend the NFLPA negotiated with the league for high-risk players. Okung would not have had to pay that money back, unlike the $150,000 given to players who voluntarily opt out that has to be repaid out of their 2021 salary.
The No. 6 overall pick in the 2010 draft, the Oklahoma State product spent his first six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos and three years with the Chargers. Pro Football Focus gave Okung a below-average grade of 62.4 last season, and he's been on a downslope since earning a 2017 Pro Bowl berth.
It's unclear if Okung would retire only for the 2020 season or whether his departure from football would be permanent.
Rhule Feels Good About the Competition in the QB Room