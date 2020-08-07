Panthers' Russell Okung Reportedly Considering Retiring over COVID-19 Concerns

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Carolina Panthers tackle Russell Okung is reportedly considering retirement over health concerns related to COVID-19.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported Okung seriously contemplated opting out of the 2020 season before Thursday's deadline, but the 31-year-old is instead evaluating the safety protocols the league has in place. He is slated to make $13 million in base salary this season, the final year of his contract.

The Panthers traded guard Trai Turner to the Los Angeles Chargers for Okung in March. The two-time Pro Bowler missed 10 games in 2019 as a result of a pulmonary embolism.

It's possible, if not likely, Okung would have been eligible for the $350,000 stipend the NFLPA negotiated with the league for high-risk players. Okung would not have had to pay that money back, unlike the $150,000 given to players who voluntarily opt out that has to be repaid out of their 2021 salary.

The No. 6 overall pick in the 2010 draft, the Oklahoma State product spent his first six seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before a one-year stint with the Denver Broncos and three years with the Chargers. Pro Football Focus gave Okung a below-average grade of 62.4 last season, and he's been on a downslope since earning a 2017 Pro Bowl berth.

It's unclear if Okung would retire only for the 2020 season or whether his departure from football would be permanent.