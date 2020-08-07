Report: Vic Beasley Arrives at Titans Training Camp for COVID-19 Testing

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

Vic Beasley's absence from Tennessee Titans training camp came to an end on Friday.  

Per ESPN's Turron Davenport, Beasley arrived at the team's facilities to undergo COVID-19 testing before he can participate in football activities. 

Beasley's absence from Titans training camp had been an ongoing story since players reported on July 28. 

General manager Jon Robinson issued a statement on July 30 about the situation:

"On Tuesday July 28th, we placed Vic Beasley on the Reserve Did Not Report list. I have been in contact with Vic, he is not here, he understands his absence is unexcused, and he told me he will be reporting to camp in the near future. Our current focus is on the players that are here now, getting everyone acclimated to the protocols, our building, and our football program. We will have the same acclimation process with Vic when he reports."

Davenport noted that Beasley was subject to a mandatory $50,000 fine each day he was absent, resulting in a total of $500,000 penalty. The 28-year-old will need to return three negative COVID-19 tests in a four-day span in order to enter the Titans' facilities. 

Per the NFL's adjusted training camp schedule, teams are currently in the acclimation period before the gradual ramp-up period begins on Aug. 12. Full practices are scheduled to begin on Aug. 17. 

Beasley signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with the Titans in March. The Clemson alum spent the past five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded 37.5 sacks in 78 games from 2015-19. 

 

