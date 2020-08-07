Report: Vic Beasley Arrives at Titans Training Camp for COVID-19 Testing

Michael Zarrilli/Associated Press

Vic Beasley's absence from Tennessee Titans training camp came to an end on Friday.

Per ESPN's Turron Davenport, Beasley arrived at the team's facilities to undergo COVID-19 testing before he can participate in football activities.

Beasley's absence from Titans training camp had been an ongoing story since players reported on July 28.

General manager Jon Robinson issued a statement on July 30 about the situation: