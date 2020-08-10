Fantasy Football Big Board: Rankings by Position and Players to Target or AvoidAugust 10, 2020
Fantasy Football Big Board: Rankings by Position and Players to Target or Avoid
T-minus one month and counting.
One month from now, the Houston Texans will travel to Arrowhead Stadium to square off against the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the 2020 NFL season opener.
Football will have finally, mercifully arrived.
Fantasy football draft season is also cranking into high gear. And as fantasy drafters do their research prior to the day that will define their season, player rankings and analysis of potential values, sleepers and busts will be invaluable.
Well, buckle up, Buttercup.
Want to know the top 75 fantasy running backs? Searching for a late-round sleeper at wide receiver? Want to know which tight ends won't live up to their average draft position? Wish there was a one-stop shop where you could learn all that information while enjoying your morning coffee?
Oh yeah. You know what comes next.
Quarterbacks
- Patrick Mahomes, KCC (10)
- Lamar Jackson, BAL (8)
- Deshaun Watson, HOU (8)
- Dak Prescott, DAL (10)
- Russell Wilson, SEA (6)
- Josh Allen, BUF (11)
- Matt Ryan, ATL (10)
- Kyler Murray, ARZ (8)
- Drew Brees, NOS (6)
- Matthew Stafford, DET (5)
- Ben Roethlisberger, PIT (8)
- Tom Brady, TBB (13)
- Carson Wentz, PHI (9)
- Aaron Rodgers, GBP (5)
- Baker Mayfield, CLE (9)
- Daniel Jones, NYG (11)
- Cam Newton, NEP (6)
- Jared Goff, LAR (9)
- Ryan Tannehill, TEN (7)
- Philip Rivers, IND (7)
- Kirk Cousins, MIN (7)
- Joe Burrow, CIN (9)
- Gardner Minshew, JAX (7)
- Jimmy Garoppolo, SFO (11)
- Drew Lock, DEN (8)
- Derek Carr, LVR (6)
- Teddy Bridgewater, CAR (13)
- Sam Darnold, NYJ (11)
- Nick Foles, CHI (11)
- Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (11)
- Dwayne Haskins, WAS (8)
- Tyrod Taylor, LAC (10)
- Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA (11)
- Mitchell Trubisky, CHI (11)
- Justin Herbert, LAC (10)
- Jameis Winston, NOS (6)
- Marcus Mariota, LVR (6)
- Jarrett Stidham, NEP (6)
- Jacoby Brissett, IND (7)
- Andy Dalton, DAL (10)
- Jalen Hurts, PHI (9)
- Ryan Griffin, TBB (13)
- Kyle Allen, WAS (8)
- Case Keenum, CLE (9)
- Jordan Love, GBP (5)
- Robert Griffin III, BAL (8)
- Joe Flacco, NYJ (11)
- Josh Rosen, MIA (11)
- Mason Rudolph, PIT (8)
- Nick Mullens, SFO (11)
With most leagues starting just one quarterback each week, there are viable weekly starters available in the later rounds. There are passers with top-five fantasy upside who are being selected outside the top 12 on average.
The value under center lies with being patient.
Targets
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan is something of a poster guy for the concept of waiting a while to draft a quarterback. His ADP of 83 overall lands him at the back of the seventh round in 12-team leagues, but he's a veteran with a loaded offense who has posted a top-six fantasy finish the past two seasons.
Cam Newton, New England Patriots
Newton's ADP of QB21 is four spots lower than his ranking at the position on this big board. His last two seasons have not been good, but in his last healthy season as a starter, he rushed for over 750 yards and finished second at the position in fantasy points.
Fades
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Mahomes is a phenomenal young quarterback—maybe one of the best the NFL has ever seen. But his ADP of 15th overall means digging a hole at either running back or wide receiver that just isn't worth the scoring edge Mahomes offers over less expensive signal-callers.
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
There was a time when Rodgers was the king of the mountain at his position from both an NFL and fantasy perspective. But he's 36 now, his receiving targets outside Davante Adams are mediocre, and the Packers are transitioning to a run-heavy scheme. He's not a top-12 option in 2020.
Sleepers
Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
Last year, Kyler Murray bucked historical trends by finishing seventh among quarterbacks in fantasy points. Fresh off the best season a collegiate quarterback has ever had and with quite a bit of passing-game talent at his disposal, Burrow is going to make it two years in a row with a top-10 rookie.
Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins
This is admittedly a deep sleeper pick—Tagovailoa will open his rookie season backing up Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami. But at some point, he is going to get a chance to show what he can do, and he has the skill set to be fantasy-relevant when that day comes.
Top 50
Bye week in parentheses:
Running Backs
- Christian McCaffrey, CAR (13)
- Saquon Barkley, NYG (11)
- Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (10)
- Alvin Kamara, NOS (6)
- Dalvin Cook, MIN (7)
- Joe Mixon, CIN (9)
- Derrick Henry, TEN (7)
- Miles Sanders, PHI (9)
- Kenyan Drake, ARZ (8)
- Josh Jacobs, LVR (6)
- Nick Chubb, CLE (9)
- Austin Ekeler, LAC (10)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCC (10)
- Todd Gurley, ATL (10)
- David Johnson, HOU (8)
- Aaron Jones, GBP (5)
- Le'Veon Bell, NYJ (11)
- Leonard Fournette, JAX (7)
- James Conner, PIT (8)
- Chris Carson, SEA (6)
- Raheem Mostert, SFO (11)
- Devin Singletary, BUF (11)
- Mark Ingram, BAL (8)
- Melvin Gordon, DEN (8)
- Jonathan Taylor, IND (7)
- Ronald Jones, TBB (13)
- David Montgomery, CHI (11)
- D'Andre Swift, DET (5)
- Cam Akers, LAR (9)
- Jordan Howard, MIA (11)
- Kareem Hunt, CLE (9)
- Phillip Lindsay, DEN (8)
- Kerryon Johnson, DET (5)
- Sony Michel, NEP (6)
- Adrian Peterson, WAS (8)
- James White, NEP (6)
- Tarik Cohen, CHI (11)
- Matt Breida, MIA (11)
- J.K. Dobbins, BAL (8)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn, TBB (13)
- Tevin Coleman, SFO (11)
- Marlon Mack, IND (7)
- Latavius Murray, NOS (6)
- Zack Moss, BUF (11)
- Darrell Henderson, LAR (9)
- Alexander Mattison, MIN (7)
- Duke Johnson, HOU (8)
- Tony Pollard, DAL (10)
- Nyheim Hines, IND (7)
- Chase Edmonds, ARZ (8)
- Boston Scott, PHI (9)
- Antonio Gibson, WAS (8)
- Justin Jackson, LAC (10)
- A.J. Dillon, GBP (5)
- Darrynton Evans, TEN (7)
- Jamaal Williams, GBP (5)
- DeAndre Washington, KCC (10)
- Chris Thompson, JAX (7)
- Giovani Bernard, CIN (9)
- Anthony McFarland, PIT (8)
- Damien Harris, NEP (6)
- Carlos Hyde, SEA (6)
- Joshua Kelley, LAC (10)
- Ryquell Armstead, JAX (7)
- Rashaad Penny, SEA (6)
- Jalen Richard, LVR (6)
- Ito Smith, ATL (10)
- Malcolm Brown, LAR (9)
- LeSean McCoy, TBB (13)
- Royce Freeman, DEN (8)
- Justice Hill, BAL (8)
- Benny Snell, PIT (8)
- Rex Burkhead, NEP (6)
- Jerick McKinnon, SFO (11)
- Jaylen Samuels, PIT (8)
Whereas QB depth allows you to wait on draft day, at running back the need for depth necessitates an aggressive approach.
Not only is it important to have running backs who can consistently produce in the starting lineup, but it's also a good idea to build depth behind that front line, whether it's with upside plays late or by "handcuffing" a reserve back to your star runner.
Without good running backs, your fantasy team is sunk city.
Targets
David Johnson, Houston Texans
Granted, it has been a while since Johnson was a dominant fantasy force with the Cardinals, but he was quietly a top-10 PPR producer as recently as 2018. Texans head coach Bill O'Brien is also surely going to feed Johnson in an effort to make the DeAndre Hopkins trade look slightly less terrible.
Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jones doesn't inspire a ton of confidence from fantasy drafters after two so-so seasons, but per Grant Gordon of NFL.com, Bruce Arians has indicated that RoJo will be Tampa's featured back. That makes his ADP of 33rd among running backs look like a massive bargain.
Fades
Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
Jones is a talented young player coming off a career season, but that career year is part of the problem—his 19 total touchdowns from 2019 are not sustainable. Throw in rookie second-rounder A.J. Dillon and you have a risky pick as a fantasy RB1.
Melvin Gordon, Denver Broncos
With an average draft position of 19th among running backs, it appears that fantasy managers expect Gordon to be the clear leader of Denver's new-look backfield. But he was outplayed by Phillip Lindsay last year and has averaged over four yards per carry just once in five pro seasons.
Sleepers
Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings
Dalvin Cook is obviously the lead back for the Vikings, but he has an extensive injury history, and Mattison showed in averaging 4.6 yards a pop on 100 carries as a rookie that he can carry the mail if called upon.
DeAndre Washington, Kansas City Chiefs
The Clyde Edwards-Helaire hype train is barreling along at 145 miles per hour, but if it turns out the rookie isn't Jim Brown meets Barry Sanders meets Marshall Faulk, Washington is a cheap pass-catching back who had his moments with the Raiders.
Top 75
Bye week in parentheses:
Wide Receivers
- Michael Thomas, NOS (6)
- Tyreek Hill, KCC (10)
- Davante Adams, GBP (5)
- Julio Jones, ATL (10)
- DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ (8)
- Odell Beckham Jr., CLE (9)
- Chris Godwin, TBB (13)
- Kenny Golladay, DET (5)
- Mike Evans, TBB (13)
- Allen Robinson, CHI (11)
- Adam Thielen, MIN (7)
- DJ Moore, CAR (13)
- Amari Cooper, DAL (10)
- Keenan Allen, LAC (10)
- Robert Woods, LAR (9)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT (8)
- Calvin Ridley, ATL (10)
- Cooper Kupp, LAR (9)
- AJ Brown, TEN (7)
- Tyler Lockett, SEA (6)
- Courtland Sutton, DEN (8)
- T.Y. Hilton, IND (7)
- Stefon Diggs, BUF (11)
- DeVante Parker, MIA (11)
- Tyler Boyd, CIN (9)
- Terry McLaurin, WAS (8)
- Jarvis Landry, CLE (9)
- DK Metcalf, SEA (6)
- Julian Edelman, NEP (6)
- Darius Slayton, NYG (11)
- DJ Chark, JAX (7)
- Michael Gallup, DAL (10)
- Emmanuel Sanders, NOS (6)
- A.J. Green, CIN (9)
- Brandin Cooks, HOU (8)
- Marvin Jones, DET (5)
- Diontae Johnson, PIT (8)
- Jamison Crowder, NYJ (11)
- Will Fuller, HOU (8)
- Christian Kirk, ARZ (8)
- Marquise Brown, BAL (8)
- Sterling Shepard, NYG (11)
- Anthony Miller, CHI (11)
- Sammy Watkins, KCC (10)
- John Brown, BUF (11)
- CeeDee Lamb, DAL (10)
- Mike Williams, LAC (10)
- Deebo Samuel, SFO (11)
- Preston Williams, MIA (11)
- Golden Tate, NYG (11)
- Jerry Jeudy, DEN (8)
- Mecole Hardman, KCC (10)
- Jalen Reagor, PHI (9)
- Justin Jefferson, MIN (7)
- Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ (8)
- Hunter Renfrow, LVR (6)
- Henry Ruggs, LVR (6)
- Curtis Samuel, CAR (13)
- N'Keal Harry, NEP (6)
- Breshad Perriman, NYJ (11)
- Robby Anderson, CAR (13)
- Allen Lazard, GBP (5)
- Brandon Aiyuk, SFO (11)
- DeSean Jackson, PHI (9)
- Parris Campbell, IND (7)
- Alshon Jeffery, PHI (9)
- Michael Pittman, IND (7)
- Denzel Mims, NYJ (11)
- Dede Westbrook, JAX (7)
- Randall Cobb, HOU (8)
- James Washington, PIT (8)
- Corey Davis, TEN (7)
- Cole Beasley, BUF (11)
- Tyrell Williams, LVR (6)
- Mohamed Sanu, NEP (6)
In many respects, wide receiver is the easiest position to manage—if only because of the plethora of options. While 15 running backs topped 1,000 yards last season, 25 wide receivers hit that benchmark.
There are some who advocate loading up on high-end wideouts and trying to hit on upside plays at running back, but the easier approach is to flip that script. Draft one or two reliable weekly starters and then rotate receivers with upside who can be found in the later rounds.
Targets
Allen Robinson, Chicago Bears
The Bears' passing game should not inspire a ton of confidence, but last year Robinson caught 98 passes, topped 1,100 yards and finished seventh in PPR fantasy points. At his ADP of WR16, he is a great target for drafters who hit the running back spot hard early on.
Michael Gallup, Dallas Cowboys
With an average draft position of 32nd among wide receivers and 74th overall, Gallup is being drafted almost four full rounds later than batterymate Amari Cooper. That's despite the fact that Gallup outpaced Cooper in both targets and receiving yards per game down the stretch last year.
Fades
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
Kupp had a great 2019 season, but as the Rams ran more "12" (two tight end) sets later in the season, his snap count dipped. Brandin Cooks' departure should help, but there are concerns here for a receiver who carries a price tag in the top 10 at his position.
A.J. Brown, Tennessee Titans
Brown was fantastic as a rookie, topping 1,000 yards and scoring eight touchdowns despite catching just 52 passes on 84 targets. As good as that season was, that level of per-target production isn't sustainable. He'll need a big bump in targets in 2020 just to match last year's numbers.
Sleepers
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
It seems weird to call Samuel a "sleeper" after his emergence down the stretch in San Francisco a year ago, but the Jones fracture in his left foot has caused his ADP to plummet. As dart throws go, potentially getting a No. 1 wide receiver in the double-digit rounds is a good one—and I've seen Samuel drop that far.
Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders
Renfrow is a Hail Mary play late in PPR drafts. More often than not he isn't being selected at all after the Raiders overhauled their receiving corps in the offseason. But the second-year pro caught at least six passes, topped 100 yards and found the end zone in the Raiders' last two games in 2019.
Top 75
Bye week in parentheses:
Tight Ends
- Travis Kelce, KCC (10)
- George Kittle, SFO (11)
- Zach Ertz, PHI (9)
- Darren Waller, LVR (6)
- Mark Andrews, BAL (8)
- Evan Engram, NYG (11)
- Hunter Henry, LAC (10)
- Tyler Higbee, LAR (9)
- Rob Gronkowski, TBB (13)
- Hayden Hurst, ATL (10)
- Mike Gesicki, MIA (11)
- Austin Hooper, CLE (9)
- Jack Doyle, IND (7)
- Jared Cook, NOS (6)
- Eric Ebron, PIT (8)
- Dallas Goedert, PHI (9)
- Noah Fant, DEN (8)
- Jonnu Smith, TEN (7)
- Ian Thomas, CAR (13)
- Greg Olsen, SEA (6)
- T.J. Hockenson, DET (5)
- Chris Herndon, NYJ (11)
- Blake Jarwin, DAL (10)
- Irv Smith Jr., MIN (7)
- Dawson Knox, BUF (11)
- O.J. Howard, TBB (13)
- Kyle Rudolph, MIN (7)
- Jace Sternberger, GBP (5)
- Jimmy Graham, CHI (11)
- Gerald Everett, LAR (9)
- David Njoku, CLE (9)
- Will Dissly, SEA (6)
- Tyler Eifert, JAX (7)
- Vance McDonald, PIT (8)
- Cole Kmet, CHI (11)
- C.J. Uzomah, CIN (9)
- Cameron Brate, TBB (13)
- Jordan Akins, HOU (8)
- Trey Burton, IND (7)
- Jason Witten, LVR (6)
- Darren Fells, HOU (8)
- Jacob Hollister, SEA (6)
- Ryan Griffin, NYJ (11)
- Devin Asiasi, NEP (6)
- Nick Boyle, BAL (8)
- Josh Oliver, JAX (7)
- Dan Arnold, ARZ (8)
- Adam Trautman, NOS (6)
- Jeremy Sprinkle, WAS (8)
- Kaden Smith, NYG (11)
The good news at the tight end position is that there's more depth (there's that word again) than in recent years. There are enough reliable tight ends for managers to wait at the position without taking a sizable hit.
The bad news is the perceived drop in value once you get past the top five or so is precipitous. If you tend to be risk-averse, a high-end tight end won't come cheaply—including a second-round pick for Travis Kelce or George Kittle.
Still, if that price is too rich for your blood, there are some discount options available with substantial upside.
Targets
Tyler Higbee, Los Angeles Rams
If his average draft position of TE11 is any indication, there's some skepticism that Higbee's emergence last year was more than a one-time thing. But from Week 10 on last year (after the Rams' bye), he was a top-five fantasy option in PPR scoring systems.
Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons
After two ho-hum seasons with the Ravens, Hurst was traded to Atlanta to serve as a replacement for the departed Austin Hooper. Coming off draft boards in Round 11 as the 14th tight end selected, Hurst offers those who wait at tight end top-10 fantasy upside on the cheap.
Fades
Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Gronkowski will go down in the annals of fantasy football history as one of the game's most dominant options at his position in his prime. But that prime was some time ago, and it will have been 589 days since he caught a pass in an NFL game when he takes the field in Week 1.
Noah Fant, Denver Broncos
Fantasy drafters appear to be willing to roll the dice on Fant's athleticism and the hope of significant improvement in year two (ADP of 12th among tight ends). But there's more than one tight end coming off the board after him who offers comparable or better upside with substantially less risk.
Sleepers
Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins
Every year there's a player or two I beat the proverbial drum for until my arms get sore. At tight end in 2020, Gesicki is that guy. He was a top-10 fantasy option down the stretch last year, and the Dolphins' wideout corps is one big question mark behind DeVante Parker.
Irv Smith Jr., Minnesota Vikings
Smith is an afterthought in most fantasy drafts after posting a modest 36/311/2 stat line as a rookie in 2019. However, the departure of Stefon Diggs could mean more two-tight end sets for the Vikings in 2020—and a big bump in targets for Smith. He'll usurp veteran Kyle Rudolph as the team's top tight end this season.
Top 50
Bye week in parentheses:
Kickers and Team Defenses
- Justin Tucker, BAL (8)
- Harrison Butker, KCC (10)
- Wil Lutz, NOS (6)
- Greg Zuerlein, DAL (10)
- Robbie Gould, SFO (11)
- Matt Gay, TBB (13)
- Jake Elliott, PHI (9)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn, HOU (8)
- Matt Prater, DET (5)
- Zane Gonzalez, ARZ (8)
- Dan Bailey, MIN (7)
- Mason Crosby, GBP (5)
- Younghoe Koo, ATL (10)
- Jason Myers, SEA (6)
- Brandon McManus, DEN (8)
- Mike Badgley, LAC (10)
- Chris Boswell, PIT (8)
- Austin Seibert, CLE (9)
- Steven Hauschka, BUF (11)
- Josh Lambo, JAX (7)
- Chase McLaughlin, IND (7)
- Justin Rohrwasser, NEP (6)
- Daniel Carlson, LVR (6)
- Randy Bullock, CIN (9)
- Chandler Catanzaro, NYG (11)
- Baltimore Ravens (8)
- San Francisco 49ers (11)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (8)
- New Orleans Saints (6)
- Buffalo Bills (11)
- Chicago Bears (11)
- Los Angeles Rams (9)
- New England Patriots (6)
- Philadelphia Eagles (9)
- Kansas City Chiefs (10)
- Minnesota Vikings (7)
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13)
- Denver Broncos (8)
- Indianapolis Colts (7)
- Los Angeles Chargers (10)
- Tennessee Titans (7)
- Cleveland Browns (9)
- Seattle Seahawks (6)
- Green Bay Packers (5)
- Dallas Cowboys (10)
- Washington Redskins (8)
- Houston Texans (8)
- Carolina Panthers (13)
- New York Jets (11)
- Arizona Cardinals (8)
At fantasy football's other positions, there's more than one way to build a competitive roster. But when it comes to kickers and defenses, there's only one correct way to invest draft capital.
Don't.
Whether it's scheme changes, personnel changes or coaching changes, far too much can change on a defense to trust that last year's big fantasy season will be repeated. It's wiser to just play matchups and stream the position.
Where kickers are concerned, the difference in points per game between the best fantasy option and the worst weekly starter is negligible—about two fantasy points per week.
Do not draft a kicker before the final round, and if your league allows for waiver claims before Week 1, an argument can be made for not drafting a kicker at all.
Targets
Dan Bailey, Minnesota Vikings
Bailey rebounded nicely in Minnesota last year, hitting over 93 percent of his field-goal attempts and finishing sixth in fantasy points at the position. He's a reasonably reliable veteran kicker with a track record of producing who should be available in the final round.
Philadelphia Eagles Defense
Looking for a streaming option that will be available late in drafts that has a great Week 1 matchup? Look no further than the Philadelphia Eagles, who open the season against a Washington team that may sport the NFL's worst offense in 2020.
Fades
Harrison Butker, Kansas City Chiefs
Butker is an excellent young kicker who plays for the most explosive offense in the NFL. He was first last year in fantasy points and third in fantasy points per game. But the negligible edge he offers at the kicker spot isn't worth the pick early in Round 13 it takes to acquire it.
San Francisco 49ers Defense
Are the Niners a good defensive team? Absolutely. But they are coming off fantasy draft boards first at their position despite a fourth-place finish in NFL.com default fantasy scoring in 2019 and six games against an NFC West that looks like the league's toughest division.
Sleepers
Jason Myers, Seattle Seahawks
Myers wasn't great in 2019—he barely topped 82 percent on field goals, missed four extra points and finished outside the top 20 in fantasy points per game. But the Seahawks offense has been known to produce a fantasy-relevant kicker or two in the Russell Wilson era.
Indianapolis Colts Defense
With Justin Houston and the recently acquired DeForest Buckner on the defensive line, the sensational Darius Leonard at linebacker and a young and athletic secondary, the Colts have quietly assembled the ingredients for a stout defense. The AFC South isn't exactly loaded with high-octane offenses, either.
Top 25 Kickers
Bye week in parentheses:
Top 25 Defense/Special Teams
Bye week in parentheses:
Top 100 Overall
- Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR (13)
- Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (11)
- Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (10)
- Alvin Kamara, RB, NOS (6)
- Michael Thomas, WR, NOS (6)
- Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (7)
- Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (9)
- Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (7)
- Miles Sanders, RB, PHI (9)
- Tyreek Hill, WR, KCC (10)
- Kenyan Drake, RB, ARZ (8)
- Davante Adams, WR, GBP (5)
- Josh Jacobs, RB, LVR (6)
- Julio Jones, WR, ATL (10)
- Nick Chubb, RB, CLE (9)
- Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (10)
- DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARZ (8)
- Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KCC (10)
- Todd Gurley, RB, ATL (10)
- Odell Beckham Jr., WR, CLE (9)
- David Johnson, RB, HOU (8)
- Travis Kelce, TE, KCC (10)
- Aaron Jones, RB, GBP (5)
- Chris Godwin, WR, TBB (13)
- Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (11)
- George Kittle, TE, SFO (11)
- Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX (7)
- Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (5)
- James Conner, RB, PIT (8)
- Chris Carson, RB, SEA (6)
- Patrick Mahomes, QB, KCC (10)
- Raheem Mostert, RB, SFO (11)
- Mike Evans, WR, TBB (13)
- Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL (8)
- Allen Robinson, WR, CHI (11)
- Devin Singletary, RB, BUF (11)
- Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (9)
- Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (7)
- Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (8)
- Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN (8)
- DJ Moore, WR, CAR (13)
- Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (10)
- Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (10)
- Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND (7)
- Robert Woods, WR, LAR (9)
- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT (8)
- Ronald Jones, RB, TBB (13)
- David Montgomery, RB, CHI (11)
- Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU (8)
- Darren Waller, TE, LVR (6)
- Mark Andrews, TE, BAL (8)
- D'Andre Swift, RB, DET (5)
- Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (10)
- Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (9)
- AJ Brown, WR, TEN (7)
- Dak Prescott, QB, DAL (10)
- Cam Akers, RB, LAR (9)
- Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (6)
- Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (8)
- T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (7)
- Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF (11)
- Jordan Howard, RB, MIA (11)
- DeVante Parker, WR, MIA (11)
- Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (9)
- Russell Wilson, QB, SEA (6)
- Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (8)
- Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE (9)
- Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE (9)
- DK Metcalf, WR, SEA (6)
- Julian Edelman, WR, NEP (6)
- Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (8)
- Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (5)
- Evan Engram, TE, NYG (11)
- Darius Slayton, WR, NYG (11)
- DJ Chark, WR, JAX (7)
- Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (10)
- Josh Allen, QB, BUF (11)
- Sony Michel, RB, NEP (6)
- Emmanuel Sanders, WR, NOS (6)
- A.J. Green, WR, CIN (9)
- Adrian Peterson, RB, WAS (8)
- Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU (8)
- Hunter Henry, TE, LAC (10)
- James White, RB, NEP (6)
- Matt Ryan, QB, ATL (10)
- Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI (11)
- Matt Breida, RB, MIA (11)
- Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR (9)
- Marvin Jones, WR, DET (5)
- Kyler Murray, QB, ARZ (8)
- Drew Brees, QB, NOS (6)
- Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT (8)
- J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL (8)
- Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ (11)
- Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TBB (13)
- Rob Gronkowski, TE, TBB (13)
- Will Fuller, WR, HOU (8)
- Christian Kirk, WR, ARZ (8)
- Matthew Stafford, QB, DET (5)
- Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL (10)
If you're looking for a one-size-fits-all, can't-miss, paint-by-numbers draft strategy that will guarantee you a fantasy championship, I have some bad news for you: there isn't one.
That isn't to say you couldn't just make your eight or nine picks based strictly on the highest-ranked available player on this list and be OK. But you probably won't have drafted the best team possible.
The most important key to success in a fantasy football draft is to be willing to pivot off the strategy you had going in. To be flexible.
If you want to bang away at running back the first few rounds of the draft but everyone else has the exact same idea, then targeting some high-end wide receivers or an elite tight end may be where the value lies. If Lamar Jackson is still available in the fourth round, then making that early investment at quarterback might not be such a bad idea after all.
It's a good idea to have a plan on draft day.
Often, it's an even better one to throw that plan out the window.
Let the draft come to you. Go where the value is. Try to maximize the bang for your buck in as many rounds as possible, and you'll be fine.
At least until Week 1 rolls around and we move to the team management phase.
Top 100
Bye week in parentheses:
Average draft position data courtesy of Fantasy Pros. Unless otherwise noted, fantasy scoring data courtesy of FFToday.
Gary Davenport is a two-time Fantasy Sports Writers Association Football Writer of the Year.