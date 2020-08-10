Fantasy Football Big Board: Rankings by Position and Players to Target or Avoid

1 of 6

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

With most leagues starting just one quarterback each week, there are viable weekly starters available in the later rounds. There are passers with top-five fantasy upside who are being selected outside the top 12 on average.

The value under center lies with being patient.

Targets

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan is something of a poster guy for the concept of waiting a while to draft a quarterback. His ADP of 83 overall lands him at the back of the seventh round in 12-team leagues, but he's a veteran with a loaded offense who has posted a top-six fantasy finish the past two seasons.

Cam Newton, New England Patriots

Newton's ADP of QB21 is four spots lower than his ranking at the position on this big board. His last two seasons have not been good, but in his last healthy season as a starter, he rushed for over 750 yards and finished second at the position in fantasy points.

Fades

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Mahomes is a phenomenal young quarterback—maybe one of the best the NFL has ever seen. But his ADP of 15th overall means digging a hole at either running back or wide receiver that just isn't worth the scoring edge Mahomes offers over less expensive signal-callers.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

There was a time when Rodgers was the king of the mountain at his position from both an NFL and fantasy perspective. But he's 36 now, his receiving targets outside Davante Adams are mediocre, and the Packers are transitioning to a run-heavy scheme. He's not a top-12 option in 2020.

Sleepers

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Last year, Kyler Murray bucked historical trends by finishing seventh among quarterbacks in fantasy points. Fresh off the best season a collegiate quarterback has ever had and with quite a bit of passing-game talent at his disposal, Burrow is going to make it two years in a row with a top-10 rookie.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

This is admittedly a deep sleeper pick—Tagovailoa will open his rookie season backing up Ryan Fitzpatrick in Miami. But at some point, he is going to get a chance to show what he can do, and he has the skill set to be fantasy-relevant when that day comes.

Top 50

Bye week in parentheses: