Michael Ojo, Former FSU Basketball Player, Dies at Age 27

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistAugust 7, 2020

Florida State center Michael Ojo, of Nigeria, speaks during a news conference, Friday, March 17, 2017 in Orlando, Fla. Florida State will play Xavier in the second round of the NCAA college basketball tournament Saturday in Orlando. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Former Florida State center Michael Ojo died on Friday at the age of 27. 

Stefan Djordjevic of EuroHoops.net reported Ojo died after collapsing at an individual practice with Partizan in Belgrade, Serbia. ESPN's Jonathan Givony noted that Ojo's former team Red Star Belgrade was awaiting autopsy results to confirm the cause of death. 

Citing Serbian news outlets, Givony said Ojo was "taken to a local hospital and could not be resuscitated."

After going undrafted by NBA teams, Ojo signed with Serbian club KK FMP and spent one season with them before joining Red Star. He appeared in 38 games over the past two seasons with Red Star, including 22 during the 2019-20 campaign before the EuroLeague season was suspended and subsequently canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Ojo played four seasons at Florida State from 2013 to '17. He was used primarily off the bench during his first two years before being moved into the starting lineup as a junior.

In 131 career games for the Seminoles, Ojo averaged 2.7 points and 2.5 rebounds. The Nigeria native shot 52.5 percent from the field. 

 

