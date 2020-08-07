Washington NFL Owner Dan Snyder Files Lawsuit over Sex Trafficking Accusations

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

Washington Football Team owner Daniel Snyder filed a federal lawsuit seeking to reveal information about the owners of New Content Media, whose website meaww.com ran a story in July alleging Snyder was linked to Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein died in a jail cell in August 2019 while facing federal sex trafficking of minors charges in New York and Florida.

TMZ Sports reported the news Friday and noted Snyder also filed a $10 million lawsuit against New Content Media in India, where the company is located.

Snyder's court filings state the allegations, which he labeled as "utterly untrue" with no "legitimate journalistic basis whatsoever," were later referenced in at least 22 other internet articles and generated more than 160 million impressions online.

The website removed the articles in question after being threatened with legal action, but the Washington Football Team owner said the damage has already been done, per TMZ.

Snyder said in court documents he wants the "identity of the third parties involved in hiring [meaww.com] to publish these false and defamatory articles."

The allegations of an Epstein connection came during the period where rumors about an impending Washington Post article were spreading like wildfire. The story ultimately highlighted sexual harassment allegations from 15 women against members of the organization, but not Snyder.

Snyder has been in the spotlight in recent months while ceding to pressure about changing the team's former nickname, which has been used as a slur against Native Americans. The club announced the temporary name of Washington Football Team for 2020 while working to identify a new moniker.