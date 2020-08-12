Predicting WWE SummerSlam 2020 Match Results That Will Anger Loyal Fans

1 of 4

WWE fans really hate it when they perceive a certain Superstar is being shoved down their throats. Just ask John Cena, Roman Reigns, Batista or Seth Rollins.

The last name on that list had his entire character altered at the end of 2019, undergoing a heel turn that saw him become The Monday Night Messiah in response to the deafening boos that greeted him in arenas across the country.

That character has seen him embrace a more delusional and dangerous side that was responsible for removing Rey Mysterio's eye at Extreme Rules and will put him in the ring with The Master of the 619's son, Dominik.

After enduring a brutal beating at the hands of Rollins on Monday's Raw, it would make sense for fans to want to see Dominik pick up the win. But fans don't always make sense. They care less about the suitable conclusion of the story and more about the perception of a legend's son coming in, getting substantial television time and beating a former world champion like Rollins.

To them, it stinks of overpushing from the start; a sign of a star of the future being forced on them by a company not at all interested in creating them organically.

A win over Rollins at SummerSlam may satisfy the portion of the audience that still allows itself to emotionally invest in the storylines; for the diehards, though, Dominik's triumph would be another example of the company telling them who to get behind rather than letting them choose for themselves.

Unlike the other outcomes represented here, there is a caveat to the scenario that comes in the form of Samoa Joe. If he rises from the announce table and unloads an ass-whooping on Rollins and Murphy, a Dominik win can be salvaged.

If Mysterio Jr. overcomes the odds in WWE's favorite babyface story trope, though, he will be doomed to the sort of backlash that has plagued some of the babyfaces he grew up on.