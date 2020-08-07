NBA Preview for Aug. 7: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Daily Fantasy Picks, Odds

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

There are few, if any, more valuable resources for daily fantasy players than reporting. Other than maybe a fortuneteller, it's hard to say what would qualify.

If you played Thursday, for instance, you might've taken the information that the Miami Heat were sitting both Jimmy Butler and Goran Dragic as a reason to snag their support scorers. Kudos to everyone who pounced on Duncan Robinson (21 points, five threes), Tyler Herro (20 points, five assists) and Andre Iguodala (12 points, eight assists, seven rebounds).

While luck plays a part in this, the best informed fantasy players are best positioned for success.

You have already taken the first step of coming here, so consider yourself on the right side of research. We'll provide everything you need to know about Friday's schedule—including broadcast information and the latest lines from Vegas Insider—below, followed by our favorite daily fantasy plays.

Broadcast Schedule, Latest Odds for Aug. 7

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs



Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: Locally on AT&T SportsNet and Fox Sports Southwest



Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: Spurs -1.5



Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies



Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Odds: Thunder -3.5



Sacramento Kings vs. Brooklyn Nets



Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: Locally on NBC Sports California and YES 2



Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: No line

Orlando Magics vs. Philadelphia 76ers



Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Odds: No line



Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans



Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Locally on NBC Sports Washington or Fox Sports New Orleans

Live Stream: League Pass

Odds: No line



Boston Celtics vs. Toronto Raptors



Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: Watch TNT

Odds: Raptors -3



Daily Fantasy Recommendations

The Star: Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers ($9,800 on FanDuel; $10,500 on DraftKings)

Every time Embiid hits the hardwood, he has a chance to go berserk.

While the Sixers haven't been the model of consistency inside the bubble, their All-Star big man has posted some absurd numbers. Through three contests, he's averaging 32.7 points, 13.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.7 blocks, and all of his stats could be trending up now that he'll be shouldering a heavier load without Ben Simmons (knee).

"I think there's more responsibility on everybody but especially Joel," 76ers coach Brett Brown told reporters. "... He needs to get as many touches as we can get him."

The fact Brown singled out Embiid as opposed to delivering the standard "next man up" routine suggests the big fella's opportunities could skyrocket. The last two times he played a full game without Simmons, Embiid had 30 points and 14 boards in 27 minutes during one and 49 points with 14 rebounds in the other.

The Sleeper: Thomas Bryant, C, Washington Wizards ($7,700 on FD; $7,200 on DK)

Identities have changed in the bubble.

At most points this season, Bryant's prices probably would've looked outrageous. But they're actually approaching bargain territory now that he's climbed near the top of the Wizards' pecking order.

The same player with 85 starts across three NBA campaigns now ranks among the top 50 at the bubble in minutes per game (32.4). The increased workload has turned him into a walking double-double (19.8 points, 10.3 rebounds), which is reason enough to get him on your fantasy radar. But once you factor in his role as a shooter (2.0 threes) and shot-blocker (2.3), it's clear he could be a special addition to your lineup.

With the perimeter skills to pull Derrick Favors away from the basket and the size and strength to finish over his backups, Bryant should be scoring early and often on Thursday.

The Bargain: Troy Brown Jr., SF, Washington Wizards ($5,800 on FD; $5,500 on DK)

When searching for value, one of the most coveted qualities is opportunity. Once a support player starts getting a featured player's volume, that's when he can zoom past his daily-fantasy price point.

That's been the case for Brown, who's one of the last recognizable(ish) faces for the Wizards.

With no Bradley Beal, John Wall or Davis Bertans inside the bubble, Brown has served as sort of a substitute centerpiece. During Washington's four games at Disney, he has received the second-most minutes (32.8) and third-most field-goal attempts (13.8). He also ranks third or better on the Wizards in points (16.0), rebounds (6.5) and assists (5.3).

Now, add on the fact New Orleans ranks third this season in pace and 21st in defensive efficiency, and the matchup is nearly as encouraging as Brown's expanded role. This could be his most productive outing to date.