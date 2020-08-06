49ers' Trent Williams: Jimmy Garoppolo 'Hottest Thing Walking Around' Bay Area

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Santa Clara, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. The 49ers will face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

If Jimmy Garoppolo needs an endorsement to add to any dating profiles, he got one from San Francisco 49ers teammate Trent Williams

"He's probably the hottest thing walking around this Bay Area," Williams said of Garoppolo, per NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco. "He is a very laid-back, very welcoming guy. I can't wait to get started. I feel like it's going to be a blast. I can't say enough good things about this team."

Williams was speaking about how much he had gotten to know the Niners quarterback following his trade from the Washington Football Team.

The COVID-19 pandemic limited the extent to which players could interact before the opening of training camp. Williams said he knew of the general reputation around Garoppolo and found him to be the "most down-to-earth guy you'll meet" when finally getting to know the seventh-year signal-caller.

The Niners will be looking to Williams to play a critical role in 2020 following the retirement of left tackle Joe Staley. The seven-time Pro Bowler has plenty on the line as well, since he becomes a free agent next offseason.

