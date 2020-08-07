MLB Quick Takes: Aaron Judge’s Home Run Rampage, Christian Yelich's Slump, Mor

1 of 9

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Two things can be equally true.

First, Christian Yelich is one of the best hitters in baseball, and he's 28 years old, which means he's still in his prime. Second, the Milwaukee Brewers should be concerned about his frigid start to the 2020 season.

Eventually, the 2018 National League MVP will start raking again. There's no indication he's hurt and, again, he's at an age at which few players with his pedigree simply forget how to hit.

But he's limped out of the gate by going 3-for-34 with 16 strikeouts. Milwaukee, meanwhile, entered play Thursday with a 4-5 record. Nine contests may not seem like a lot, but in a 60-game dash, that represents 15 percent of the season.

Under normal circumstances, Yelich would have time to get himself right. But in this abnormal year, the Brewers could be sunk in a competitive division if he keeps scuffling for another week or two.

Yelich himself predicted this possibility.

"You're going to see really good players have really bad years," he told reporters before the season. "It's going to happen. Not only position-player-wise, but pitcher-wise. You don't have that large sample size for everything to even out, so if you get off to a tough start or a bad start, you're really behind the eight-ball."