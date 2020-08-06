'NFL Votes' Initiative Launched to Encourage Voting by Players, League Personnel

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL is taking steps to encourage everyone from league personnel and players to fans to do what they can to vote.

Per an official statement from the league, the NFL Votes initiative is focused on helping people in "three key components of the electoral process: voter education, voter registration, and voter activation."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement:

"Today marks the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which was meant to ensure the right to vote for all Americans, prohibiting discrimination in voting based on race or color. Through meeting with players and legends to better understand causes and issues they are passionate about, we found a consensus around the importance of voting. That's why we're putting the power of our platform behind NFL Votes, aiming to inspire and encourage people to get educated about the voting process, to get registered to vote, and to ultimately exercise their right to vote."

The NFL has partnered with non-profit organizations I am a voter., RISE to Vote, and Rock the Vote to help people register to vote if they aren't already set up to do so.



Per the league's announcement, those three organizations are going to "provide educational seminars for players and club personnel during the first few weeks of training camp, followed by sessions for league employees and NFL Legends."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport (h/t NFL.com's Kevin Patra) reported in June that a virtual owners meeting included a focus on a voting initiative.

