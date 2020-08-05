Angels' Shohei Ohtani Still Wants to Be 2-Way Player After Forearm Injury

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 6, 2020

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, of Japan, throws to the plate as Houston Astros' Yuli Gurriel stands at second during the second inning of a baseball game Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is dealing with a forearm injury that could put his immediate and long-term pitching future in jeopardy, but he isn't giving up his hope of being an impact two-way player at the major league level just yet.

Ohtani said during a videoconference that he wants to remain a two-way player, per Bleacher Report's Scott Miller, but acknowledged "if it comes down to them telling me to focus (only) on my pitching or hitting I will listen."

            

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Mike Trout calls for daily virus testing in return to Angels

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Mike Trout calls for daily virus testing in return to Angels

    HardballTalk | NBC Sports
    via HardballTalk | NBC Sports

    Julio Teheran and the Angels’ quest for rotation stability

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    Julio Teheran and the Angels’ quest for rotation stability

    Eric Stephen
    via Halos Heaven

    August 5: Angels at Mariners

    Los Angeles Angels logo
    Los Angeles Angels

    August 5: Angels at Mariners

    Eric Stephen
    via Halos Heaven

    Scherzer Has Hamstring Injury

    Max Scherzer calls injury ‘minor’ after leaving tonight’s start following first inning

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Scherzer Has Hamstring Injury

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report