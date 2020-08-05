Angels' Shohei Ohtani Still Wants to Be 2-Way Player After Forearm Injury

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is dealing with a forearm injury that could put his immediate and long-term pitching future in jeopardy, but he isn't giving up his hope of being an impact two-way player at the major league level just yet.

Ohtani said during a videoconference that he wants to remain a two-way player, per Bleacher Report's Scott Miller, but acknowledged "if it comes down to them telling me to focus (only) on my pitching or hitting I will listen."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.