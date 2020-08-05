NCAA Division II, III Fall Championship Events Canceled amid COVID-19

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

A group of footballs waits for warmups prior to an NCAA college football game between North Carolina State and the Ball State in Raleigh, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)
Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

There will be no NCAA Division II or Division III championships during the fall sports season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Both divisions announced the news Wednesday. The DII announcement said the decision was made "due to the operational, logistical and financial challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic," while the DIII announcement listed "the health and safety of the division's student-athletes, coaches, athletics administrators and communities as its priority."

Both announcements noted the NCAA Board of Governors left the decision on whether to hold fall sports championships amid the pandemic up to each division. Both divisions also determined that moving the fall championships to the spring season was not possible.

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

