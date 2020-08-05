Cowboys' Randy Gregory Urges NFL to Speed Up 'Unfair' Reinstatement Process

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Randy Gregory was suspended indefinitely in Feb. 2019 for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse—his fourth suspension—and is trying to work his way back into the NFL.

But Gregory tweeted Wednesday that the league hasn't offered him much assistance in his reinstatement efforts:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.