Cowboys' Randy Gregory Urges NFL to Speed Up 'Unfair' Reinstatement Process

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory walks the sideline during a preseason NFL Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Roger Steinman/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys edge-rusher Randy Gregory was suspended indefinitely in Feb. 2019 for violating the league's policy on substances of abuse—his fourth suspension—and is trying to work his way back into the NFL.  

But Gregory tweeted Wednesday that the league hasn't offered him much assistance in his reinstatement efforts:

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Suspended Cowboys DE Gregory 'in limbo,' irked

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Suspended Cowboys DE Gregory 'in limbo,' irked

    Todd Archer
    via ESPN.com

    NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup

    👀 Le'Veon bounce back? 😞 Tre'Davious White could opt out 😤 Ronald Jones is the man in TB

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Training Camp Buzz Roundup

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Best Backup QBs

    The 5 NFL teams best positioned to succeed if their QB goes down 📲

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Best Backup QBs

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the Best Players in the NFC East

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Ranking the Best Players in the NFC East

    Sam Teets
    via NFL Analysis Network