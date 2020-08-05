Josh Allen Says He'd Love to Have Throwing Contest with Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes

David Dermer/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is ready for a throwing contest against Patrick Mahomes to see who really has the strong arm.

"We're working on it," Allen said of a potential competition Wednesday on Good Morning Football (via TMZ Sports). "... I'd love to finally settle this and figure it out."

The debate stems from the latest ratings in Madden NFL 21, which saw Mahomes as the top quarterback with a 99 rating but second at the position with a 97 in throwing power. Allen was rated 99 for throwing power.

Mahomes had previously questioned the rating on SportsCenter (0:46 seconds).

"Obviously Josh has an extremely strong arm but I've yet to see someone have a stronger arm than me," he said in July.

Allen is ready to prove himself on the field in what could be a fun battle between two talented young quarterbacks.