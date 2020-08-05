Antonio Brown 'Could Fit' in Ravens Locker Room, Says Cousin Marquise Brown

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown said Wednesday that free-agent wideout Antonio Brown would be a welcome addition to the organization.

Brown, a cousin of the former Pittsburgh Steelers star, joined Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in suggesting the seven-time Pro Bowl selection could help the team.

"I feel like he could fit in this locker room," Brown told reporters. "He's gonna go out there and give 100 percent and seeing guys like that is gonna make other guys do the same."

He added: "I been working out with AB since I was in college so I know he's a guy that's going to push you and he's a guy that's gonna take care of his body."

