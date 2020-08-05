Kenny Golladay Activated from Lions' Reserve/COVID-19 List

John Hefti/Associated Press

The Detroit Lions announced on Wednesday that they activated wide receiver Kenny Golladay from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL instituted the designation for players who either tested positive for COVID-19 or had close contact with another person who did. The Lions placed Golladay on the list last Wednesday.

Matthew Stafford was briefly on the list as well. The Lions announced Tuesday he was being activated after having tested negative three times. The team was led to believe he might have COVID-19 based on what was proven to be a false positive result.

Golladay is coming off a career year. He caught 65 passes for 1,190 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, reaching the Pro Bowl for the first time.

The numbers are even more impressive when accounting for the fact Stafford was limited to eight games, with David Blough (five games) and Jeff Driskel (three games) replacing him for brief stretches.

With Stafford fully healed, even bigger things could be on the horizon for Golladay.

And now the 26-year-old can resume working out with his teammates ahead of Detroit's Week 1 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Sept. 13.