49ers Rumors: Ex-Raiders, Seahawks DE Dion Jordan Expected to Sign Contract

The San Francisco 49ers are planning to sign free-agent defensive end Dion Jordan, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Jordan spent the 2019 season with the then-Oakland Raiders, registering two sacks in seven games. He has made 50 career appearances during five seasons with the Raiders, Seattle Seahawks and Miami Dolphins.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday the 2013 first-round pick was visiting with the Niners.

Jordan has provided underwhelming returns since the Dolphins selected him third overall.

The former Oregon star had three sacks in 26 games with the team before earning a season-long suspension in 2015 for a violation of the NFL's substance abuse policy. The league conditionally reinstated him for the 2016 season, but he didn't see the field.

Jordan showed promise with the Seahawks in 2017, collecting four sacks in five games. He subsequently regressed in 2018, and he was limited last season because of a 10-game suspension he received for Adderall use.

The 49ers have Nick Bosa and Arik Armstead as their starting defensive ends, and Dee Ford had 6.5 sacks in 2019 while serving as a reserve off the edge. Should one of those three get hurt, San Francisco's depth at defensive end falls off a bit, though.

Taking a flier on Jordan is worthwhile in case he can rediscover what made him so effective to start his Seahawks tenure.