Who Are the Greatest Mic Workers in WWE, WCW History?

Memorable Line:

“I have wined and dined with kings and queens and I’ve slept in alleys and dined on pork and beans.”

Dusty Rhodes is the greatest talker in the history of professional wrestling and absolutely deserves the top spot in this countdown.

He was a common man, the son of a plumber, who never forgot where he came from. He could easily talk trash to Ric Flair and The Four Horseman, wage war with Paul Jones and his latest monster, but it was his ability to connect with an audience consisting of the blue-collar workers and every-mans that made him unforgettable.

His impassioned “Hard Times” promo, in which he discussed the men and women in America who were laid off their jobs, replaced by computers, remains the hallmark of his careers, but it was hardly the only great promo he delivered.

The American Dream had a way of discovering a cadence, weaving his words, one-liners and longer phrases in an out like a rapper might years later. He was a mic magician, spitting lines that commanded not only the attention of the audience but also its emotional investment.

There was no better big-game talker than Dusty. He knew where any one of his given feuds were at in their progression and knew exactly when to turn the dial all the way up on the mic. He could be intense, emotional, raw, hilarious or sullen when necessary, but he always knew how and when to put the upcoming match or event over.

You can watch any Dusty promo today and still encounter the feelings fans got watching them some 35 years ago. They are timeless works of art, the sort of things that belong not to the company that owns the footage, but the men and women who experienced them at a guttural level. They are his legacy, one that continues to burn bright in those he called family and anyone lucky enough to have learned from him in his famed “promo classes” in the WWE Performance Center.

