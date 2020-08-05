AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for August 5

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

An AEW World Championship Match headlined a blockbuster episode of Dynamite Wednesday as Jon Moxley defended his title against the man who tag teamed with him just a week ago, Darby Allin.

That match headlined a show that also featured an enormous tag team match and a special in-ring debate featuring a mystery moderator.

Who emerged from the shadows to oversee the verbal confrontation between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho? Did Moxley successfully defend his title, thus cashing his ticket to All Out on September 5 and a date with MJF?

We found out the answers to those questions this week on the TNT Network.