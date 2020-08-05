AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for August 5August 5, 2020
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights for August 5
An AEW World Championship Match headlined a blockbuster episode of Dynamite Wednesday as Jon Moxley defended his title against the man who tag teamed with him just a week ago, Darby Allin.
That match headlined a show that also featured an enormous tag team match and a special in-ring debate featuring a mystery moderator.
Who emerged from the shadows to oversee the verbal confrontation between Orange Cassidy and Chris Jericho? Did Moxley successfully defend his title, thus cashing his ticket to All Out on September 5 and a date with MJF?
We found out the answers to those questions this week on the TNT Network.
Match Card
- AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin
- 12-Man Tag Team Match: Hangman Page, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and FTR vs. The Dark Order
- Cody and Matt Cardona vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds
- Debate: Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho (with a mystery moderator)
Already announced for Wednesday's TNT broadcast:
The most intriguing match announced for this week's show is the huge 12-man tag team match, if only because there are so many moving pieces involved.
Will Omega be able to coexist with FTR after Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have repeatedly disrespected him and, furthermore, will his tag team partner Hangman Page be quick to side with the newest team in AEW if all hell breaks loose?
What about Colt Cabana and his still unsteady relationship with The Dark Order? Will it strengthen or dissipate this week?