49ers' Travis Benjamin Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season Amid COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 5, 2020

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Travis Benjamin in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Carson, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Travis Benjamin will opt out of the 2020 NFL season over COVID-19 concerns, he announced Tuesday.

Benjamin was set to make $1.05 million on his one-year contract with the 49ers. He will instead receive either a $150,000 or $350,000 stipend, depending on whether he is deemed high-risk or a voluntary opt-out. 

