49ers' Travis Benjamin Opts Out of 2020 NFL Season Amid COVID-19

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Travis Benjamin will opt out of the 2020 NFL season over COVID-19 concerns, he announced Tuesday.

Benjamin was set to make $1.05 million on his one-year contract with the 49ers. He will instead receive either a $150,000 or $350,000 stipend, depending on whether he is deemed high-risk or a voluntary opt-out.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.