Angels' Mike Trout: MLB Season Will Be 'Tough' Without Faster COVID-19 Testing

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout said Tuesday that it will be "tough" to finish the 2020 MLB season with testing every other day instead of every day, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

"The protocols are good. It's just the testing. I've said this from Day 1, if you don't have testing every day, it's going to be tough. You're always trying to catch up and trying to catch it. You know, if we get tested Friday, we have to wait two days to get the results back, and you don't know what's going to happen in between."

"You've seen it with the Marlins, you've seen it with the Cardinals, it spreads fast," he continued, referencing the two breakouts that have already happened in the opening weeks.

