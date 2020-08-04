Video: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Makes NBA History with 30-20-10 Triple-Double

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Sacramento Kings in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kim Klement/Pool Photo via AP)
Kim Klement/Associated Press

Luka Doncic is making history.

Again.

The Dallas Mavericks star had 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in Tuesday's 114-110 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings, becoming the youngest player with a 30-20-10 game in NBA history at 21 years old. He is also just the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to pull off the feat.

  1. McCollum and the Blazers Snapped Postseason Losing Streak for "Jennifer"

  2. Stars Invest in Plant-Based Food as Vegetarianism Sweeps NBA

  3. The NBA Got Some Wild Techs This Season

  4. Jarrett Allen Is One of the NBA’s Hottest Rim Protectors

  5. Wade's Jersey Swaps Created Epic Moments This Season

  6. Westbrook Makes History While Honoring Nipsey Hussle

  7. Devin Booker Makes History with Scoring Tear

  8. 29 Years Ago, Jordan Dropped Career-High 69 Points

  9. Bosh Is Getting His Jersey Raised to the Rafters in Miami

  10. Steph Returns to Houston for 1st Time Since His Moon Landing Troll

  11. Lou Williams Is Coming for a Repeat of Sixth Man of the Year

  12. Pat Beverley Has the Clippers Stealing the LA Shine

  13. LeBron Keeps Shredding NBA Record Books

  14. Young's Hot Streak Is Heating Up the ROY Race with Luka

  15. LeBron and 2 Chainz Form a Superteam to Release a New Album

  16. Wade's #OneLastDance Dominated February

  17. Warriors Fans Go Wild After Unforgettable Moments with Steph

  18. Eight Years Ago, the Nuggets Traded Melo to the Knicks

  19. Two Years Ago, the Kings Shipped Boogie to the Pelicans

  20. ASG Will Be Competitive Again If the NBA Raises the Stakes

Right Arrow Icon

While the feat is historically rare, it did already happen once this season. Nikola Jokic put up 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in February against the Utah Jazz

DeMarcus Cousins (2018) and David Lee (2010) are the only other two players to go 30-20-10 since the merger.

Oscar Robertson was previously the youngest player with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a regular-season game at age 23. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the youngest including playoffs at age 22.      

Related

    Jaren Jackson Jr. Out for the Season

    Memphis forward will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a meniscus tear

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jaren Jackson Jr. Out for the Season

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron After Lakers Clinch No. 1 Seed: 'They Said I Couldn't Do It'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron After Lakers Clinch No. 1 Seed: 'They Said I Couldn't Do It'

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 2nd NBA Bubble Unlikely

    There's 'growing belief' among teams not in Orlando that second bubble won't happen (Shams)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 2nd NBA Bubble Unlikely

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch: Mavs vs. Kings on B/R Live

    Dallas Mavericks logo
    Dallas Mavericks

    Watch: Mavs vs. Kings on B/R Live

    via B/R Live