Video: Mavericks' Luka Doncic Makes NBA History with 30-20-10 Triple-Double

Luka Doncic is making history.

Again.

The Dallas Mavericks star had 34 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists in Tuesday's 114-110 overtime win over the Sacramento Kings, becoming the youngest player with a 30-20-10 game in NBA history at 21 years old. He is also just the fourth player since the ABA-NBA merger to pull off the feat.

While the feat is historically rare, it did already happen once this season. Nikola Jokic put up 30 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in February against the Utah Jazz.

DeMarcus Cousins (2018) and David Lee (2010) are the only other two players to go 30-20-10 since the merger.

Oscar Robertson was previously the youngest player with 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in a regular-season game at age 23. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was the youngest including playoffs at age 22.