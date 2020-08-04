Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Rips NFL After Lions QB's False COVID-19 Diagnosis

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 4, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2015, file photo, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, right, smiles while watching the Detroit Pistons play the Cleveland Cavaliers with his wife Kelly, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, in Auburn Hills, Mich. Kelly Stafford says she is home after surgery to remove a brain tumor. She says the surgery lasted 12 hours and shared other details Sunday, April 21, 2019, on her Instagram account. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson, File)
Duane Burleson/Associated Press

After Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford was removed from the COVID-19 list because of a false positive test, the quarterback's wife, Kelly, explained how her family had been affected by the initial diagnosis:

"I blame the NFL for not holding themselves accountable," Kelly Stafford wrote. "... Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world."

Stafford was initially placed on the COVID-19 list Saturday. The Lions' statement Tuesday acknowledged he never had the coronavirus, and he tested negative three times after his initial result.

The NBA has already dealt with false positives during its restart near Orlando, Florida, and the league adjusted its rules to allow players to return sooner if they receive inconclusive test results, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, about five out of every 1,000 coronavirus tests can be inconclusive.

This could lead to an issue with over 1,500 players in the NFL being tested regularly. Under the league's current protocols, players who test positive must sit out until they have multiple negative tests.

The 2020 season is scheduled to begin Sept. 10. The Houston Texans will take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.         

