Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Rips NFL After Lions QB's False COVID-19 Diagnosis

After Detroit Lions star Matthew Stafford was removed from the COVID-19 list because of a false positive test, the quarterback's wife, Kelly, explained how her family had been affected by the initial diagnosis:

"I blame the NFL for not holding themselves accountable," Kelly Stafford wrote. "... Maybe we should be absolutely positive a person has covid before releasing that info to the world."

Stafford was initially placed on the COVID-19 list Saturday. The Lions' statement Tuesday acknowledged he never had the coronavirus, and he tested negative three times after his initial result.

The NBA has already dealt with false positives during its restart near Orlando, Florida, and the league adjusted its rules to allow players to return sooner if they receive inconclusive test results, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Per Wojnarowski, about five out of every 1,000 coronavirus tests can be inconclusive.

This could lead to an issue with over 1,500 players in the NFL being tested regularly. Under the league's current protocols, players who test positive must sit out until they have multiple negative tests.

